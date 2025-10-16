Idaho Hispanic Foundation

Hosted by

Idaho Hispanic Foundation

About this event

Dia De Las Velitas

315 Stampede Dr

Nampa, ID 83687, USA

Signature Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Your Company banner prominently displayed
  • Vip reserved seating (8 guests)
  • Booth at event
  • Promote your services live with a 3-5 min presentation
  • Merch of your choosing at every tabLe
  • Logo prominently displayed in the presentation
  • AV mentions
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Company banner displayed
  • Branded table (8 guests)
  • Promote your business with a 2-3 min video of your choosing
  • Logo displayed in presentation
  • AV mentions
  • Booth at event
VIP Table Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Branded table (8 guests)
  • Logo displayed in presentation
  • AV mentions
  • Booth at the event
VIP Package
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 Reserved tickets at a VIP table
  • Logo displayed in presentation,
  • AV mentions,
  • Booth at the event
Food Vendor
$200

Food Vendor

Business Booth
$100
Craft/Artisan Vendor
$50
Photobooth Sponsor
$1,000

Company logo on photo booth pictures
Branded table (8 guests)
Logo displayed in presentation
AV mentions
Booth at event

Add a donation for Idaho Hispanic Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!