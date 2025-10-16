Dia De Las Velitas

Signature Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Your Company banner prominently displayed
- Vip reserved seating (8 guests)
- Booth at event
- Promote your services live with a 3-5 min presentation
- Merch of your choosing at every tabLe
- Logo prominently displayed in the presentation
- AV mentions
- Your Company banner prominently displayed
- Vip reserved seating (8 guests)
- Booth at event
- Promote your services live with a 3-5 min presentation
- Merch of your choosing at every tabLe
- Logo prominently displayed in the presentation
- AV mentions