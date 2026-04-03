Diabetic Alert Dog Fundraiser Raffle for a Lil Hero

Available Prizes (each prize awarded to different winner)





6X $85-$225 Hair Services at Park House on Main ($700 Total)

$250 Gift Set from Flora & Moon Candles

$250 Mini Session at Hannah Grace Photography

$225 at Bansai Head Spa

$200 to Milk Couture Co

$145 Prize Pack from Nic & Maud

$128 at Third Coastal Clay

2X $62 Candles from Times Past & Present

$110 Jewelry from Sanctuaire

2X $50 Gift Cards from Edley’s BBQ

$100 Gift Card from Noodles & Company

$100 Gift Card from Molly Green

$100 in Ice Cream from Kilwins

$90 Prize Pack from Franklin Farmers Market

$85 Prize Pack from Pams Candy Apples

$50 Gift Card & Shirt from Elroy Coffee Co.

$50 Necklace from Love Rae Grace

$50 Basket from Cookie Fix

$50 Gift Card from Mojo's Tacos

$50 Gift Card from Herban Market

$50 Gift Card from Grecian Family Restaurant

$50 Gift Card from Quinn’s Neighborhood Pub and Eatery

$40 Gift Card from Southerners Coffee

$35 Prize Pack from The Little Cottage

$30 Prize Pack from Grande Tres Salsas





No purchase necessary. If you’d like to contribute without buying raffle tickets, you can do so by using the option named “Add a donation to Bravo’s Kindred Canines.”



