Diabetic Alert Dog Fundraiser Raffle for a Lil Hero

About this raffle
No purchase necessary. If you’d like to contribute without buying raffle tickets, you can do so by using the option named “Add a donation to Bravo‘s Kindred Canines.”
Available Prizes (each prize awarded to different winner)
6X $85-$225 Hair Services at Park House on Main ($700 Total)
$250 Gift Set from Flora & Moon Candles
$250 Mini Session at Hannah Grace Photography
$225 at Bansai Head Spa
$200 to Milk Couture Co
$145 Prize Pack from Nic & Maud
$128 at Third Coastal Clay
2X $62 Candles from Times Past & Present
$110 Jewelry from Sanctuaire
2X $50 Gift Cards from Edley’s BBQ
$100 Gift Card from Noodles & Company
$100 Gift Card from Molly Green
$100 in Ice Cream from Kilwins
$90 Prize Pack from Franklin Farmers Market
$85 Prize Pack from Pams Candy Apples
$50 Gift Card & Shirt from Elroy Coffee Co.
$50 Necklace from Love Rae Grace
$50 Basket from Cookie Fix
$50 Gift Card from Mojo's Tacos
$50 Gift Card from Herban Market
$50 Gift Card from Grecian Family Restaurant
$50 Gift Card from Quinn’s Neighborhood Pub and Eatery
$40 Gift Card from Southerners Coffee
$35 Prize Pack from The Little Cottage
$30 Prize Pack from Grande Tres Salsas
No purchase necessary. If you’d like to contribute without buying raffle tickets, you can do so by using the option named “Add a donation to Bravo’s Kindred Canines.”
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