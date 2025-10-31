Diamond State, Diamond Anniversary: 60 Years of Impact Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate our Diamond Anniversary with a little sparkle of your own! This $100 gift card, generously donated by Sayers Jewelers & Gemologists of Smyrna, invites you to indulge in timeless elegance. From dazzling diamonds to distinctive timepieces and custom designs, Sayers has been helping Delaware shine since 1950.
Whether you’re choosing the perfect gift or treating yourself to something extraordinary, this is your chance to add brilliance to life’s special moments—while supporting a legacy of community impact.
Bid high and let your generosity shine bright!
Celebrate sixty years of shining impact with a touch of timeless glamour. This stunning tennis bracelet, set in brilliant silver with shimmering crystal accents, is the perfect tribute to our Diamond Anniversary — a symbol of strength, beauty, and enduring community spirit.
Whether you wear it for a night out or keep it as a cherished reminder of your generosity, this bracelet captures the essence of what makes our mission sparkle: compassion, resilience, and hope that shines bright across Delaware.
Bid boldly — and let your kindness shine as brilliantly as these diamonds.
*Retail Value: $799.99
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your jewelry collection with this stunning solitaire pendant, hand-crafted in .925 sterling silver and set with a brilliant-cut cubic zirconia that dazzles like a true diamond.
In celebration of our “Diamond State, Diamond Anniversary” theme, this piece is a reminder that brilliance isn’t only about what something is made of—it’s about the light it reflects. And this pendant catches the light beautifully.
Lovingly crafted and generously donated by master jeweler Harry K. of Atlantic Jewelers, this necklace brings sophistication to any look—whether for daily wear or special occasions. A perfect gift.or a perfect gift to yourself.
Details:
• .925 Sterling Silver Chain & Setting
• High-Quality Brilliant-Cut Cubic Zirconia
• Hand-Crafted by Local Artisan
• Retail Value: $200
Give the gift of laughter, learning, and lifelong memories! Your winning bid sends a local child to First State’s Summer Enrichment Camp — a week filled with exploration, creativity, and connection. Campers enjoy hands-on activities in art, science, and outdoor adventure while building confidence and friendships that last long after summer ends.
You won’t take home a physical prize — but you’ll give something far greater: opportunity. Your generosity helps ensure that every child, regardless of family income, gets to experience the joy of summer camp.
Make your impact count — bid high, and help a child shine this summer!
Hunger doesn’t take a holiday — but you can make sure a Delaware family doesn’t go without. Your winning bid provides a week’s worth of nutritious groceries for a household in need through First State’s Community Food Pantry.
Fresh produce, pantry staples, and essential items will reach a family facing food insecurity — because of your generosity. You won’t receive a tangible item, but you’ll deliver something far more meaningful: relief, hope, and the comfort of a full table.
Bid generously — your kindness feeds both stomachs and spirits.
Escape to the shore and unwind with a two-night stay at the award-winning Comfort Inn in Rehoboth Beach — just minutes from Delaware’s beautiful beaches, charming shops, and coastal dining.
This exclusive getaway, generously donated by the Comfort Inn Rehoboth Beach, includes your choice of guest accommodations and a variety of complimentary amenities, including breakfast.
Perfect for a relaxing weekend or a spontaneous retreat, this getaway offers the ideal balance of comfort and convenience.
As we celebrate our Diamond Anniversary, this package reminds us that true luxury isn’t just found in jewels — it’s found in rest, renewal, and experiences that shine.
Bid generously, and treat yourself (or someone you love) to a sparkling seaside escape.
Donated by BadHair Day? Salon & Spa – Rehoboth Beach, DE
Value: $100
Step away from the noise and into pure tranquility.
Enjoy a luxurious 30-minute Aveda Signature Facial at the award-winning BadHair Day? Salon & Spa — a coastal gem known for its warm atmosphere, skilled technicians, and holistic approach to beauty and wellness.
This rejuvenating treatment is designed to nourish, calm, and restore—leaving your skin refreshed and your spirit renewed. Whether you’re preparing for a special moment or simply treating yourself to well-deserved care, this experience is an invitation to breathe deeply and be cared for.
A perfect gift for yourself or someone you love.
Expires 90 days from issue date. Non-transferable. Service with listed technician.
Understated sophistication meets everyday function.
This Lodis genuine leather shoulder bag in a rich taupe-gray finish is designed for the woman who moves with purpose. With its soft, supple feel and beautifully structured silhouette, it transitions effortlessly from workday meetings to evening engagements.
Thoughtful features include:
Chic, modern, and endlessly versatile — this is a staple piece that works in every season and complements every style.
A beautiful blend of elegance and practicality — just like the women who lead our communities.
Retail Value: $178
Generously donated by Waynne Paskins
Indulge in timeless style while supporting a great cause! This stunning tote from Michael Kors features their signature logo-print canvas with a chic ombré finish, smooth accents, and silver-tone hardware — a flawless daytime carry-all that pairs effortlessly with everything from jeans and a crisp white shirt to your favorite dress.
Key features include:
Add a touch of everyday luxury to your wardrobe with this stunning Dooney & Bourke croc-embossed leather tote, paired with a matching zip pouch. Crafted from richly textured leather with a high-gloss finish and warm brown accents, this piece captures the perfect blend of sophistication and function.
This bag has been gently pre-loved, but it’s in excellent condition—a true testament to Dooney & Bourke’s quality craftsmanship. The bold texture and deep burgundy hue make it a statement accessory for every season, whether you’re heading to the office, dinner downtown, or a weekend getaway.
Includes:
Classic. Durable. Effortlessly chic. Give this bag a second story—and look good doing it!
