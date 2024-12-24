Sales closed

Celebrate 15 Years of Empowerment with Divas DFW, Inc.

425 Curtis Mathes Way

Arlington, TX 76014, USA

FREE Mentee Ticket (For Current Divas DFW Members Only)
Free
Celebrate with us as a valued mentee of Divas DFW! This complimentary ticket includes: Dining Experience: 🍕 Signature Pepperoni Flatbread – A classic favorite with melty cheese and bold flavors. 🌭 All Beef Pretzel Dogs – Bite-sized delights served with ketchup. 🍗 Boneless Wings – Perfectly seasoned and served with creamy ranch. 🥨 Garlic Butter Pretzel Sticks – Warm and buttery, paired with marinara dipping sauce. 🍟 French Fries – Crisp and golden, the perfect side. 🥤 Beverage – Unlimited soda to quench your thirst. 🍰 Dessert – A sweet treat to finish your meal. 🎮 Play Experience: • $20 Game Card – Access thrilling games and attractions. • Unlimited Video Game Play – Enjoy endless fun on arcade favorites! Join us for an unforgettable celebration as we honor 15 years of empowerment and growth! Note: This ticket is exclusively for current Divas DFW mentees.
Adult Dining Experience Ticket
$20
Enjoy a flavorful dining experience as we celebrate 15 years of Divas DFW! Your ticket includes: 🍕 Signature Pepperoni Flatbread – A classic favorite with melty cheese and bold flavors. 🌭 All Beef Pretzel Dogs – Bite-sized delights served with ketchup. 🍗 Boneless Wings – Perfectly seasoned and served with creamy ranch. 🥨 Garlic Butter Pretzel Sticks – Warm and buttery, paired with marinara dipping sauce. 🍟 French Fries – Crisp and golden, the perfect side. 🥤 Beverage – Unlimited soda to quench your thirst. 🍰 Dessert – A sweet treat to finish your meal. Celebrate, dine, and support a great cause!
Adult Dining + Play Experience Ticket
$35
Elevate your celebration with food, fun, and games! Dining Experience: 🍕 Signature Pepperoni Flatbread – A classic favorite with melty cheese and bold flavors. 🌭 All Beef Pretzel Dogs – Bite-sized delights served with ketchup. 🍗 Boneless Wings – Perfectly seasoned and served with creamy ranch. 🥨 Garlic Butter Pretzel Sticks – Warm and buttery, paired with marinara dipping sauce. 🍟 French Fries – Crisp and golden, the perfect side. 🥤 Beverage – Unlimited soda to quench your thirst. 🍰 Dessert – A sweet treat to finish your meal. 🎮 Play Experience: • $20 Game Card – Access thrilling games and attractions. • Unlimited Video Game Play – Enjoy endless fun on arcade favorites! Dine, play, and support a worthy cause while celebrating 15 amazing years of Divas DFW!
Kids Ticket (For Kids Ages 18 and Under)
$25
Enjoy a flavorful dining + play experience. Dining Experience: 🍕 Signature Pepperoni Flatbread – A classic favorite with melty cheese and bold flavors. 🌭 All Beef Pretzel Dogs – Bite-sized delights served with ketchup. 🍗 Boneless Wings – Perfectly seasoned and served with creamy ranch. 🥨 Garlic Butter Pretzel Sticks – Warm and buttery, paired with marinara dipping sauce. 🍟 French Fries – Crisp and golden, the perfect side. 🥤 Beverage – Unlimited soda to quench your thirst. 🍰 Dessert – A sweet treat to finish your meal. 🎮 Play Experience: • $20 Game Card – Access thrilling games and attractions. • Unlimited Video Game Play – Enjoy endless fun on arcade favorites! Join us for an unforgettable celebration as we honor 15 years of empowerment and growth! Note: This ticket is exclusively for kids ages 18 and under.

