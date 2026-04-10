Divas DFW, Inc.
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Divas DFW, Inc.

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Divas DFW, Inc.

Our mission

Divas DFW, Inc., empowers women and girls through mentorship, workshops, and community engagement, cultivating confidence, courage, and resilience while supporting personal growth and success in both life and career.
Past events
Past events
Divas DFW, Inc.'s Garden Planter Raffle
Raffle
Divas DFW, Inc.'s Garden Planter Raffle
Apr 10, 8:00 AM - Apr 27, 8:00 PM CDT
Divas Spring Pop Up Fundraiser
Event
Divas Spring Pop Up Fundraiser
Apr 4, 10:00 - 1:30 PM CDT
3663 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Dallas, TX 75237, USA
Vision Board Party 2026
Event
Vision Board Party 2026
Feb 21, 11:30 - 3:30 PM CST
211 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115, USA
🌟 Sisterhood & Strength Retreat 2025 🌟
Event
🌟 Sisterhood & Strength Retreat 2025 🌟
Aug 22, 4:00 PM - Aug 24, 10:00 AM CDT
Mabank, TX, USA
Celebrate 15 Years of Empowerment with Divas DFW, Inc.
Event
Celebrate 15 Years of Empowerment with Divas DFW, Inc.
Jan 18, 3:00 - 6:00 PM CST
425 Curtis Mathes Way, Arlington, TX 76014, USA
More ways to support us
Divas DFW Swag Store
Shop
Divas DFW Swag Store
Welcome to Divas DFW, Inc.'s Shop 💜Every purchase helps fund mentorship, leadership workshops, and confidence‑building programs for young women across the Dallas–Fort Worth area.When you shop here, you’re not just buying gear, you’re supporting real opportunities for growth, education, and community for our Divas. Thank you for standing with the next generation of leaders. ✨
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🌟 Divas DFW Sponsorship Opportunities
Event
🌟 Divas DFW Sponsorship Opportunities
Divas DFW, Inc., is a 501(c)3 non-profit mentoring program for girls ages 12 - 18. Our work focuses on the development of a female’s inner strength and beauty. We strive to foster a non-judgmental atmosphere that inspires leadership, self-liberation and individuality. Our structured 10-month program features transformative sessions aimed at developing essential life skills, cultivating self-worth, and promoting a balanced approach to personal and community growth. Your support helps us empower and mentor young girls across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, providing life-changing workshops, leadership development, and hands-on community experiences. Choose a sponsorship level that works for you or your organization, every gift makes a difference.
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Divas Sisterhood Institute Memberships
Membership
Divas Sisterhood Institute Memberships
Divas Sisterhood InstitutePersonal and Professional Development Services for WomenThe Divas Sisterhood Institute is a transformative space where women are empowered to grow, build, and lead with confidence. Through a unique blend of personal development and business focused services, the Institute provides the tools, guidance, and community women need to elevate every area of their lives.Whether you are working to strengthen your confidence, advance your career, or build and protect your brand, our services are designed to meet you where you are and support where you are going. From coaching and skill building to professional services such as resume development, interview preparation, branding, and trademark support, every experience is rooted in growth, clarity, and real results.What makes this experience even more meaningful is its impact. Every membership and service directly contributes to supporting teen girls enrolled in the Divas program, helping provide mentorship, life skills, and leadership development opportunities for the next generation.This is more than a service. This is an investment in yourself and a contribution to something greater.
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Our website

https://www.divasdfwinc.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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