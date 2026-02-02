Divas DFW Swag Store

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This T-shirt showcases a bold image of a woman’s silhouette with the powerful statement “I am my sister’s keeper!” — a design that celebrates unity, support, and sisterhood. *Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL. (Glidan or Bella Canvas Brands)
20 oz Doubled-walled vacuum insulation keeps liquids cold for 24 hours, hot for 12. Comes with a clear thumb-slide lid. Food-grade stainless steel. Hand wash recommended. FDA compliant, BPA free. *Please note tumbler is white on the outer layer.
All online orders are subject to a flat rate shipping fee of $5.99.
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