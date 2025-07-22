🌟 Divas DFW Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Directly supports one mentee’s monthly participation in Divas DFW
Your $30 monthly commitment helps remove financial barriers and ensures a mentee has consistent access to mentorship, enrichment, and safe, structured programming.
Monthly Impact Breakdown:
• $12 – Program materials & curriculum
(Mentorship activities, leadership development, workshops, and educational resources)
• $8 – Facility rental & program space
(On-site mentoring locations, workshops, and safe, consistent meeting spaces)
• $5 – Community programming & engagement
(Group mentoring sessions, enrichment activities, and confidence-building experiences)
• $5 – Administrative & operational support
(Program coordination, supplies, compliance, and volunteer support)
Sponsor Benefits:
• Branded Divas DFW t-shirt
• Website sponsor listing
• Access to sponsor-only events and updates on mentee impact
Lays the foundation for impactful programming
Bronze Sponsors help strengthen Divas DFW’s core programming by supporting workshops and events that empower young girls to grow academically, socially, and emotionally.
Sponsor Benefits:
• Logo placement on select event materials
• Website sponsor listing
• Sponsorship of one Divas DFW workshop (life skills, wellness, leadership, or career exploration)
Expands reach and elevates youth engagement
Silver Sponsors play a key role in creating memorable, high-impact experiences for mentees while aligning their brand with youth empowerment and community leadership.
Sponsor Benefits:
• All Bronze Sponsor benefits
• Co-branded youth event with Divas DFW
• Speaking opportunity to engage with mentees, families, or supporters
Transforms lives through long-term partnership
Gold Sponsors serve as strategic partners, helping Divas DFW sustain and grow programming while making a lasting investment in the next generation of leaders.
Sponsor Benefits:
• All Silver Sponsor benefits
• Annual sponsorship recognition across Divas DFW platforms
• Direct mentorship partnership, creating deeper engagement and measurable impact with mentees
Every contribution makes a difference
We believe mentorship and support should never be limited by finances. Our Pay What You Can option allows supporters to give at any level that feels right for them, because every dollar helps us show up consistently for our mentees.
Your open donation helps support:
• Mentorship programming and life-skills workshops
• Safe, welcoming program spaces and facility costs
• Educational materials, supplies, and curriculum
• Operational support that keeps programs accessible and sustainable
Whether you give once or ongoing, your generosity helps remove barriers, strengthen our village, and ensure every Diva has the opportunity to thrive.
No amount is too small. Every gift is impactful. Every supporter matters.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!