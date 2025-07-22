🌟 Divas DFW Sponsorship Opportunities

Every contribution makes a difference





We believe mentorship and support should never be limited by finances. Our Pay What You Can option allows supporters to give at any level that feels right for them, because every dollar helps us show up consistently for our mentees.





Your open donation helps support:

• Mentorship programming and life-skills workshops

• Safe, welcoming program spaces and facility costs

• Educational materials, supplies, and curriculum

• Operational support that keeps programs accessible and sustainable





Whether you give once or ongoing, your generosity helps remove barriers, strengthen our village, and ensure every Diva has the opportunity to thrive.





No amount is too small. Every gift is impactful. Every supporter matters.