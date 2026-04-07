Divas Sisterhood Institute Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
This option provides ongoing access to personal and professional development resources, workshops, and community support. It is perfect for women who are looking for consistent growth, accountability, and connection.
Includes access to:
This option allows you to grow at your own pace while staying connected to a powerful and supportive sisterhood.
No expiration
This option is ideal for women who are seeking targeted support in a specific area. Choose the service that aligns with your immediate goals and receive focused, high impact guidance.
Available services may include:
This option allows you to make a direct investment in a specific outcome while still being connected to the mission of empowering women and supporting teen girls.
No expiration
For women seeking a more personalized and comprehensive experience, the custom package option allows you to bundle multiple services based on your unique needs. This option provides a more hands on, strategic approach to your growth and development.
Custom packages may include:
This option is designed for women who are ready to fully invest in themselves and desire a more customized, results driven experience. *fee is adjusted based on services provided.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!