Divas DFW, Inc.

Offered by

Divas DFW, Inc.

About the memberships

Divas Sisterhood Institute Memberships

Monthly Membership
$25

Renews monthly

This option provides ongoing access to personal and professional development resources, workshops, and community support. It is perfect for women who are looking for consistent growth, accountability, and connection.

Includes access to:

  • Skill building workshops and trainings
  • Group coaching opportunities
  • Networking and community experiences
  • Personal development resources

This option allows you to grow at your own pace while staying connected to a powerful and supportive sisterhood.

Pay in Full for Selected Services
$100

No expiration

This option is ideal for women who are seeking targeted support in a specific area. Choose the service that aligns with your immediate goals and receive focused, high impact guidance.

Available services may include:

  • Resume writing and career support
  • Interview preparation
  • Personal branding development
  • Trademark support and business services
  • Confidence and mindset coaching

This option allows you to make a direct investment in a specific outcome while still being connected to the mission of empowering women and supporting teen girls.

Custom Package Experience
$150

No expiration

For women seeking a more personalized and comprehensive experience, the custom package option allows you to bundle multiple services based on your unique needs. This option provides a more hands on, strategic approach to your growth and development.

Custom packages may include:

  • One on one coaching sessions
  • Business and brand development support
  • Career advancement planning
  • Leadership and confidence building
  • Ongoing accountability and progress tracking

This option is designed for women who are ready to fully invest in themselves and desire a more customized, results driven experience. *fee is adjusted based on services provided.

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