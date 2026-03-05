Divas DFW, Inc.
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Divas DFW, Inc.

Hosted by

Divas DFW, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Divas Spring Pop Up Fundraiser

3663 W Camp Wisdom Rd

Dallas, TX 75237, USA

Add a donation for Divas DFW, Inc.

$

Vendor Table
$50

Each vendor space includes one 6 foot table and two chairs. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tablecloths, displays, signage, extension cords, and any additional décor or setup materials needed to showcase their products or services. Vendors are encouraged to create an attractive and professional display that represents their brand. Space is limited to the assigned table area, and vendors must ensure their setup does not extend beyond their designated space.

Nonprofit Vendor Table
$25

Each vendor space includes one 6 foot table and two chairs. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tablecloths, displays, signage, extension cords, and any additional décor or setup materials needed to showcase their products or services. Vendors are encouraged to create an attractive and professional display that represents their brand. Space is limited to the assigned table area, and vendors must ensure their setup does not extend beyond their designated space.

Á La Carte Sponsorship: DJ Services
$250
Á La Carte Sponsorship: Selfie Station
$600
Á La Carte Sponsorship: Face Painting
$400
Á La Carte Sponsorship: Swag Bags
$800

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!