Divas Spring Pop Up Fundraiser

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About this event
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Each vendor space includes one 6 foot table and two chairs. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tablecloths, displays, signage, extension cords, and any additional décor or setup materials needed to showcase their products or services. Vendors are encouraged to create an attractive and professional display that represents their brand. Space is limited to the assigned table area, and vendors must ensure their setup does not extend beyond their designated space.
Each vendor space includes one 6 foot table and two chairs. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tablecloths, displays, signage, extension cords, and any additional décor or setup materials needed to showcase their products or services. Vendors are encouraged to create an attractive and professional display that represents their brand. Space is limited to the assigned table area, and vendors must ensure their setup does not extend beyond their designated space.
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