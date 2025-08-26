About this event
For individuals participating in DMV Diwali cultural programs, dance, music, or stage performances. Includes event entry and performer access.
Standard entry last-minute ticket for DMV Diwali. Provides full access to the celebration, including cultural performances, kids activities, shopping, and food stalls (food available for purchase).
Standard entry ticket for 5 at DMV Diwali. Provides full access to the celebration, including cultural performances, kids activities, shopping, and food stalls (food available for purchase).
Free entry for children up to 3 years old at DMV Diwali. Perfect for families bringing little ones to experience the joy of the festival!
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