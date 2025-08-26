CB Events LLC

Hosted by

CB Events LLC

About this event

DMV Diwali

4143 Ayodhya Way

Ijamsville, MD 21754, USA

Performer Ticket - DMV Diwali
$5

For individuals participating in DMV Diwali cultural programs, dance, music, or stage performances. Includes event entry and performer access.

Last-minute Ticket - DMV Diwali
$12

Standard entry last-minute ticket for DMV Diwali. Provides full access to the celebration, including cultural performances, kids activities, shopping, and food stalls (food available for purchase).

Group of 5 - DMV Diwali
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Standard entry ticket for 5 at DMV Diwali. Provides full access to the celebration, including cultural performances, kids activities, shopping, and food stalls (food available for purchase).

Kid Ticket (Up to 3 Years Old)
Free

Free entry for children up to 3 years old at DMV Diwali. Perfect for families bringing little ones to experience the joy of the festival!

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