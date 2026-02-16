DMV Sprummer Fest 2026

Enjoy the full program with access to all paid and free activities.





This ticket permits one vehicle to enter the park along with up to 5 passengers inside. Re-entry is not permitted.





Tickets are non-refundable, and weather conditions will not qualify for a refund. Detailed Refund Policies and Waiver Policies are outlined in the event description.





Outside kites, food, beverages, and color are strictly prohibited. Firearms are not allowed. All bags are subject to inspection, and any prohibited items will be confiscated.





Attendees acknowledge that participation in event activities - including color throwing - involves inherent risks, including potential loss or damage to personal property. By purchasing a ticket, attendees assume all such risks and release the event organizers, employees, and agents from any related claims or liabilities.





Ticket holders also grant permission to be photographed, filmed, or recorded (audio or visual) for promotional and marketing purposes across all media platforms worldwide, in perpetuity.





Event organizers reserve the right to refuse entry or remove any individual whose behavior is disruptive or considered a threat to the event or its attendees.





By purchasing a ticket, attendees confirm that they have read, understood, and agreed to all stated terms, policies, and conditions provided in the event description.