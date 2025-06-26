Willie Jones Foundation, 501(c)3

Hosted by

Willie Jones Foundation, 501(c)3

About this event

Willie Jones Foundation Education Center

30251 Heimer Cove

Bulverde, TX 78163, USA

Title Sponsor
$250,000

-"Provided by [Sponsor Name]" on all WJF Education Center signage, room entryway, and promotional materials.

-Prominent logo placement on feature wall at the WJF Education Center

-Recognition as Lead Donor on WJF website, newsletters, and all press releases

-Company Banner inside the SFS Development Center for 10 years

-20 Private Training sessions with Coach David "DJ" Jones, retired professional basketball player.

-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event

! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!

Gold Sponsor
$100,000

-Prominent logo placement on feature wall at the WJF Education Center

-Recognition on WJF website, newsletter and social media

-Company banner inside the SFS Development Center

-Recognition at other open house events

-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event

! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!


Silver Sponsor
$50,000

-Logo placement on feature wall at the WJF Education Center

-Recognition on WJF website and social media

-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event

! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!

Bronze Sponsor
$25,000

-Name listed on feature wall at the WJF Education Center

-Recognition on WJF website

-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event

! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!

Community Partner
$15,000

-Name and logo prominently displayed on feature wall at the WJF Education Center

-Recognition on WJF website and all advertisement.

-Private training with the "Shot Doctor"

-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event

! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!

Builder Partner
$10,000

-Name and logo prominently displayed on feature wall at the WJF Education Center

-Recognition on WJF website and all advertisement.

-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event

! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!

Community Champion
$5,000

-Name listed on feature wall at the WJF Education Center

-Recognition on WJF website

-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event

! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!

Education Partner
$2,500

-Name listed on feature wall at WJF Education Center

-Recognition on WJF website

-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event

! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!

Youth Advocate
$1,000

-Name listed on feature wall at WJF Education Center

-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event

! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!

Family Legacy Donor
$500

-Name listed on the WJF website

-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event

! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996

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