Willie Jones Foundation Education Center

About this event
-"Provided by [Sponsor Name]" on all WJF Education Center signage, room entryway, and promotional materials.
-Prominent logo placement on feature wall at the WJF Education Center
-Recognition as Lead Donor on WJF website, newsletters, and all press releases
-Company Banner inside the SFS Development Center for 10 years
-20 Private Training sessions with Coach David "DJ" Jones, retired professional basketball player.
-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event
! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!
-Prominent logo placement on feature wall at the WJF Education Center
-Recognition on WJF website, newsletter and social media
-Company banner inside the SFS Development Center
-Recognition at other open house events
-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event
! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!
-Logo placement on feature wall at the WJF Education Center
-Recognition on WJF website and social media
-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event
! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!
-Name listed on feature wall at the WJF Education Center
-Recognition on WJF website
-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event
! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!
-Name and logo prominently displayed on feature wall at the WJF Education Center
-Recognition on WJF website and all advertisement.
-Private training with the "Shot Doctor"
-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event
! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!
-Name and logo prominently displayed on feature wall at the WJF Education Center
-Recognition on WJF website and all advertisement.
-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event
! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!
-Name listed on feature wall at the WJF Education Center
-Recognition on WJF website
-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event
! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!
-Name listed on feature wall at WJF Education Center
-Recognition on WJF website
-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event
! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!
-Name listed on feature wall at WJF Education Center
-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event
! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996!
-Name listed on the WJF website
-Invitation to ribbon-cutting event
! For Payment options, please contact Ms. Diane Jones at 210-859-8996
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!