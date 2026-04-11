Willie Jones Foundation, 501(c)3
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Willie Jones Foundation, 501(c)3

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Willie Jones Foundation, 501(c)3

Our mission

The Willie Jones Foundation empowers youth through education and sports, providing a safe space for learning and growth. We aim to inspire future leaders and create lasting opportunities that transform lives on and off the court.
Past events
Past events
3rd Annual Par for the Court Golf Tournament
Event
3rd Annual Par for the Court Golf Tournament
Apr 11, 8:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
24405 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258, USA
Champions' Night Gala 2025
Event
Champions' Night Gala 2025
Nov 15, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CST
1 Spurs Wy, San Antonio, TX 78256, USA
2nd Annual Par for the Court Golf Tournament
Event
2nd Annual Par for the Court Golf Tournament
Feb 17, 12:30 - 8:00 PM CST
24405 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258, USA
Willie Jones Foundation Honors Veterans First Annual 5k Fun Run/Walk
Event
Willie Jones Foundation Honors Veterans First Annual 5k Fun Run/Walk
Nov 11, 8:00 - 12:00 PM CST
23755 Canyon Golf Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258, USA
3v3 Summer Slam Tournament
Event
3v3 Summer Slam Tournament
Aug 10, 8:00 - 2:00 PM CDT
23755 Canyon Golf Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258, USA
Par for the Court Golf Tournament
Event
Par for the Court Golf Tournament
May 23, 2:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
24405 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258, USA
More ways to support us
Your Gift = Their Shot
Donation
Your Gift = Their Shot
$2,425 of $1,500,000 goal
Donate today
Willie Jones Foundation Education Center
Event
Willie Jones Foundation Education Center
Thank you for your donation! Join us as we come together to support the Willie Jones Foundation. Your donation will help raise the vital funds needed to create the Education Center inside the upcoming Shooting for Success Development Center. A space where young people will be empowered through education, mentorship, and opportunity.Your donation will not only make this vision a reality, but it will also help us champion brighter futures for the next generation. Together, we can build a legacy of learning, leadership, and success.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://shootingforsuccess.net/foundation

Contact information

[email protected]
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