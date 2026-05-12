Doug Klepper Golf Tournament Sponsors

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-Business name and logo on the banner hung at the tournament
-Name on all promotional materials
-Verbal recognition during speeches
-Opportunity to speak at the Blueprints & Brews
-Four tickets to Blueprints & Brews
-Business name and logo on the banner hung at the tournament
-Name on all promotional materials
-Two tickets to Blueprints & Brews
-Business name and logo posted at a hole
-Name on all promotional materials
-Opportunity to have business materials at the hole
Name listed on website and poster displayed at Blueprints and Brews
Name listed on website and poster displayed at Blueprints and Brews
$
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