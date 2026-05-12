Hosted by

Cny Housing Builds Community Inc

Doug Klepper Golf Tournament Sponsors

4291 Octagon Rd

Tully, NY 13159, USA

Hole in One Sponsor
$10,000

-Business name and logo on the banner hung at the tournament

-Name on all promotional materials

-Verbal recognition during speeches

-Opportunity to speak at the Blueprints & Brews

-Four tickets to Blueprints & Brews

Birdie Sponsor
$5,000

-Business name and logo on the banner hung at the tournament

-Name on all promotional materials

-Two tickets to Blueprints & Brews

Hole Sponsor
$1,000

-Business name and logo posted at a hole

-Name on all promotional materials

-Opportunity to have business materials at the hole

Friends of Doug and Mary
$250

Name listed on website and poster displayed at Blueprints and Brews

Friends of Bailey
$150

Name listed on website and poster displayed at Blueprints and Brews

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