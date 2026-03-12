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About this event

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Dover (DE) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated 40th Anniversary Celebration Silent Auction

Body Butter Basket item
Body Butter Basket
$30

Starting bid

Basket of body butters, salve, lotion balm and lip balm by Bogle By Nature

website: Boglebynature.com

Dianne Bogle, Owner

FB: @Boglebynature

IG: @Bbnbodybutter

Retail Value: $30

Pearl Braclet item
Pearl Braclet
$50

Starting bid

Jeweler's Loupe, Inc.

1574 N. Dupont Highway, Suite #30

Dover, DE 19901

(302) 734-9244

jewelersloupe.net

[email protected]

Retail Value:

Necklace item
Necklace
$50

Starting bid

Sayers Jewelers & Gemologists (since 1950)

19 S. Main Street

Smyrna, DE 19977

www.sayersjewelersandgemologists.com

[email protected]

Retail Value:

Lovely Hat & Necklace
$80

Starting bid

Lime green dressy hat embellished with a lime green flower surrounded by feathers on top. The perfect hat for a tea, church or the Kentucky Derby. Lime green crystal necklace with matching earrings.

Retail value of both...$174

Maxine's Fashions

146 South Governors Avenue

Dover, DE 19904

(302) 270-6472

https://www.maxinesfashions.com/women

IG: @maxinesfashions

Purse & Pin
$50

Starting bid

Small green vintage purse with a matching Diva Brooch. Maxine's Fashions

146 South Governors Avenue

Dover, DE 19904

(302) 270-6472

https://www.maxinesfashions.com/women

IG: @maxinesfashions

Combined Retail Value: $80

Spa Basket
$80

Starting bid

Spa Bag contains:

Certificates for a 60-minute facial, 30-minute Yoni Steam and an hour in the private Zen Lounge which includes: a sauna, whirlpool, teatime, adult coloring books and other relaxing reading materials. 


Also, luxury relaxing spa kit with tote bag spa gift set that includes a 15-piece natural white jasmine gift set that provides a complete spa experience –-shower gel, bubble bath, hand cream, body lotion, bath bombs, body butter, bath salt, and more—everything you need for relaxation!

Natural nourishing ingredients. Formulated with shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin E for moisturizing care

This is not a photo of the actual basket.

Retail Cost: $320   

Eastern Area Links, Incorporated Scarf item
Eastern Area Links, Incorporated Scarf
$70

Starting bid

Cedric Brown

International Artist & Fashion Designer

All prints painted and designed in the CBC studio in Atlanta, GA

(770) 567-3914

cedricbrowncollections.com

[email protected]

FB: @cedricbrowncollections

IG: @cedricbrowncollections

Crocheted Doll item
Crocheted Doll
$50

Starting bid

Hand-made by Pamela Greshem

Quilted Wall Hanging item
Quilted Wall Hanging
$150

Starting bid

Hand-crafted by Ann Martin, owner, Perfect Imperfections

Dover, DE


The Grey Fox Grille
$20

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!