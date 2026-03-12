Dover (DE) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated 40th Anniversary Celebration Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Basket of body butters, salve, lotion balm and lip balm by Bogle By Nature
website: Boglebynature.com
Dianne Bogle, Owner
FB: @Boglebynature
IG: @Bbnbodybutter
Retail Value: $30
Starting bid
Jeweler's Loupe, Inc.
1574 N. Dupont Highway, Suite #30
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-9244
jewelersloupe.net
Retail Value:
Starting bid
Sayers Jewelers & Gemologists (since 1950)
19 S. Main Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
www.sayersjewelersandgemologists.com
Retail Value:
Starting bid
Lime green dressy hat embellished with a lime green flower surrounded by feathers on top. The perfect hat for a tea, church or the Kentucky Derby. Lime green crystal necklace with matching earrings.
Retail value of both...$174
Maxine's Fashions
146 South Governors Avenue
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 270-6472
https://www.maxinesfashions.com/women
IG: @maxinesfashions
Starting bid
Small green vintage purse with a matching Diva Brooch. Maxine's Fashions
146 South Governors Avenue
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 270-6472
https://www.maxinesfashions.com/women
IG: @maxinesfashions
Combined Retail Value: $80
Starting bid
Spa Bag contains:
Certificates for a 60-minute facial, 30-minute Yoni Steam and an hour in the private Zen Lounge which includes: a sauna, whirlpool, teatime, adult coloring books and other relaxing reading materials.
Also, luxury relaxing spa kit with tote bag spa gift set that includes a 15-piece natural white jasmine gift set that provides a complete spa experience –-shower gel, bubble bath, hand cream, body lotion, bath bombs, body butter, bath salt, and more—everything you need for relaxation!
Natural nourishing ingredients. Formulated with shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin E for moisturizing care
This is not a photo of the actual basket.
Retail Cost: $320
Starting bid
Cedric Brown
International Artist & Fashion Designer
All prints painted and designed in the CBC studio in Atlanta, GA
(770) 567-3914
cedricbrowncollections.com
FB: @cedricbrowncollections
IG: @cedricbrowncollections
Starting bid
Hand-made by Pamela Greshem
Starting bid
Hand-crafted by Ann Martin, owner, Perfect Imperfections
Dover, DE
Starting bid
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