Dover (DE) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated 40th Anniversary Celebration Silent Auction

Spa Bag contains:

Certificates for a 60-minute facial, 30-minute Yoni Steam and an hour in the private Zen Lounge which includes: a sauna, whirlpool, teatime, adult coloring books and other relaxing reading materials.





Also, luxury relaxing spa kit with tote bag spa gift set that includes a 15-piece natural white jasmine gift set that provides a complete spa experience –-shower gel, bubble bath, hand cream, body lotion, bath bombs, body butter, bath salt, and more—everything you need for relaxation!

Natural nourishing ingredients. Formulated with shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin E for moisturizing care

This is not a photo of the actual basket.

Retail Cost: $320