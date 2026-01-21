Itsdoable

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Itsdoable

About this event

DownEast Music Festival - Saturday Outdoor Festival

600 Independence Dr

Rocky Mount, NC 27804, USA

General Admission - Saturday Only Early Bird
$30
Available until May 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission - Saturday Only
$60
Weekend General Admission Pass
$90
VIP Admission - Saturday Only
$150

Priority entry and access to VIP‑only areas in front of the stage. Pre-show mixer.

Weekend VIP
$250

Priority entry and access to VIP‑only areas in front of the stage. Pre-show mixer on Saturday.

RV Parking - Saturday
$90

This is just a parking pass. THIS DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS INSIDE THE CONCERT GATES

RV Parking - Weekend
$150

This is just a parking pass. THIS DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS INSIDE THE CONCERT GATES

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