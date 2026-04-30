Pride Bingo & Brunch

About this event
Your ticket includes a full brunch buffet from The Fit Kitchen — omelet station, chicken and waffles, breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage, fresh veggies, and assorted sweets. Seating is general, so come ready to eat, play bingo, and catch some incredible performances.
Everything in General Admission, plus premium reserved seating, two complimentary mimosas, and an exclusive merch gift. If you want the full experience with a little extra, this is the ticket. Seats are limited — grab yours before they're gone.
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