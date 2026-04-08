DUPR Brain Fitness Pickleball Performance Series

Dr. Gordon Jones discovered brainwave entrainment the way most athletes discover game-changing tools, through personal obsession with performance.





Using guided visualizations paired with precision audio frequencies that synchronize your brainwaves, he began experiencing something different: sharper focus on the court, faster recovery between points, and a mental clarity that showed up directly in his DUPR rating. So he built this program to share it.





Now, in partnership with DUPR, the DUPR Brain Fitness Series brings together guided audio sessions and brainwave entrainment technology — scientifically designed to shift your brain into specific performance states including Focus, Flow, Recovery, and Resilience. Each session is engineered to work whether you're preparing for match day, processing a tough loss, or building the mental foundation that separates good players from great ones.





This isn't meditation. This isn't a podcast. This is brain training built for performance.





You can see the introduction for free at: https://youtu.be/7lB-flxAphs





The DUPR Brain Fitness Series is designed to work alongside your pickleball coaching, complementing the skill, technique, and strategy training you already receive. Think of it as the layer of training most players never touch, the one that accelerates everything else and moves your DUPR Journey forward faster. Start with the introduction sessions and work through the series daily. Most players notice a difference in their game early in their regular practice.





Your only equipment is your headphones.





As soon as you donate, you will receive an email with the link to the DUPR Brain Fitness Series.