Earth Day with DBCFSN: A Community Compost Experience

Ticket Type: Solidarity RSVP (Free + Optional 20th Anniversary Support)

At DBCFSN, we are shifting our culture toward mutual care and precise stewardship. > Important Context: While this Earth Day event is completely free to attend, we are currently in the fundraising stage for our 20th Anniversary Campaign. We are working to secure the resources needed to sustain the next 20 years of food sovereignty in Detroit. If you feel moved to contribute, you will see an optional donation field during registration.

Why your RSVP is a gift to the movement:

🌱 Zero-Waste Planning: To honor Earth Day, we aim for zero food waste. Your registration allows us to prepare the exact amount of refreshments needed, ensuring everyone is fed and nothing is discarded. This is our primary goal: precise care for our resources.

📈 Movement Building: Every registration helps us document the reach of our 20th Anniversary year, which strengthens our ability to secure resources for the entire community.

🛠️ Kazi Mob Connection: By registering, you’ll stay informed about our Kazi Mob network, but there is no mandatory time pledge to attend this event.

Our Solidarity Economy Model (Optional Engagement)

We believe these tools should circulate in a solidarity economy, not just a cash economy. For many of our intensive workshops, we utilize a Hybrid Option that allows participants to combine a monetary contribution with time exchange credits. We share this model here to introduce you to our culture of reciprocal care:





How the Hybrid Exchange Typically Works: Participants provide a monetary contribution alongside a commitment of time exchange hours. These hours can be fulfilled by:

Land & Farm: Volunteering at D-Town Farm or offering a skill to the Detroit Food Commons.

Kazi Mob Action: Joining the labor force to support a Member's farm or garden.

Outreach & Development: Phone banking, door knocking, or writing handwritten "Thank You" cards for donors.

Hospitality & Tech: Supporting the Mamai Imani Humphrey Banquet Hall (set-up/break-down), providing childcare, tech support, or documentation.

Celebrating 20 Years of Movement

Our 20th Anniversary Fundraising Campaign is about building the food systems we deserve for long-term liberation. Your support, whether through your presence, your volunteer time, or a monetary gift, helps keep this mission-driven work accessible to everyone.