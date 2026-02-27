Everybunny Counts Rabbit Rescue

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Everybunny Counts Rabbit Rescue

About this event

EBC Easter Egg Hunt & Photos 2026

Disclosed upon registration

10am Egg Hunt
$20

Admission to our Easter Egg Hunt. **Please select one ticket for each child attending** Parents/guardians do not need their own ticket.

11am Easter Bunny photo add-on
$10

Get a professional photo with our real-life Easter Bunny! Appropriate for 1-5 children per photo. Please allow 1-2 weeks for edits. **This photo add-on is available to egg hunt participants ONLY and not as a standalone purchase**

12pm Easter Bunny photo add-on
$10

Get a professional photo with our real-life Easter Bunny! Appropriate for 1-5 children per photo. Please allow 1-2 weeks for edits. **This photo add-on is available to egg hunt participants ONLY and not as a standalone purchase**

12:30pm Easter Egg Hunt
$20

Admission to our Easter Egg Hunt. **Please select one ticket for each child attending** Parents/guardians do not need their own ticket.

Add a donation for Everybunny Counts Rabbit Rescue

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