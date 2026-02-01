ELACYC 21st Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
Your single golfer registration includes a full day of golf, food, and fun while supporting an incredible cause.
What’s Included:
This foursome package is perfect for friends, colleagues, or clients looking to play, connect, and support a meaningful cause together.
What’s Included (for all 4 golfers):
Become the premier sponsor of the 21st Annual Golf Tournament benefiting the East LA Community Youth Center and receive maximum visibility, recognition, and engagement throughout the event.
Angel Sponsor Benefits Include:
This exclusive sponsorship offers unmatched exposure while making a powerful impact on youth in our community.
As a Title Sponsor, your brand will be prominently showcased throughout the tournament and recognized as a key supporter of the East LA Community Youth Center.
Title Sponsor Benefits Include:
A perfect option for organizations seeking high visibility and meaningful community involvement
Gold Sponsors enjoy strong brand recognition and on-site engagement during the tournament.
Gold Sponsor Benefits Include:
A great balance of exposure, networking, and impact.
Support the tournament while gaining visibility and participation opportunities.
Bronze Sponsor Benefits Include:
Ideal for businesses looking to give back while connecting with the community.
Sponsor the dinner portion of the event and be recognized during one of the most social parts of the day.
Dinner Sponsor Benefits Include:
A great opportunity to connect with attendees during the evening celebration.
Put your brand directly in front of golfers throughout the day.
Cart Sponsor Benefits Include:
Perfect for visible, on-course branding at an accessible level.
Sponsor a hole and show your support while gaining on-course visibility.
Hole Sponsor Benefits Include:
A simple and impactful way to support the event.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!