ELACYC 21st Annual Golf Tournament

Become the premier sponsor of the 21st Annual Golf Tournament benefiting the East LA Community Youth Center and receive maximum visibility, recognition, and engagement throughout the event.

Angel Sponsor Benefits Include:

⭐ Top logo placement on all promotional materials

📣 Featured social media post

🏕️ Premium booth at the event

🎤 Speaking time at the awards dinner

🙌 Public thank-you during event announcements

🎁 Opportunity to distribute branded items

🚩 Banner placement on event day

⛳ 4 foursomes for tournament play

🪧 Signage on 6 holes

This exclusive sponsorship offers unmatched exposure while making a powerful impact on youth in our community.