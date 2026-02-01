East Los Angeles Community Youth Center

Hosted by

East Los Angeles Community Youth Center

About this event

ELACYC 21st Annual Golf Tournament

1509 Workman Mill Rd

Whittier, CA 90601, USA

Single Golfer Admission
$225

Your single golfer registration includes a full day of golf, food, and fun while supporting an incredible cause.

What’s Included:

  • 🏌️‍♂️ 18 holes of championship golf
  • 🚗 Green fees & cart included
  • 🥤 Refreshments on the course
  • 🍸 Cocktail hour
  • 🍽️ Dinner & awards ceremony
  • 🏆 Awards for 1st Place, 2nd Place, Most Honest Golfer & Longest Drive
  • 🎟️ Raffle prizes
Foursome Admission
$800

This foursome package is perfect for friends, colleagues, or clients looking to play, connect, and support a meaningful cause together.

What’s Included (for all 4 golfers):

  • 🏌️‍♀️🏌️‍♂️ 18 holes of championship golf
  • 🚗 Green fees & carts included
  • 🥤 Refreshments on the course
  • 🍸 Cocktail hour
  • 🍽️ Dinner & awards ceremony
  • 🏆 Awards for 1st Place, 2nd Place, Most Honest Golfer & Longest Drive
  • 🎟️ Raffle prizes
Angel Sponsor – (One Available)
$20,000

Become the premier sponsor of the 21st Annual Golf Tournament benefiting the East LA Community Youth Center and receive maximum visibility, recognition, and engagement throughout the event.

Angel Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • Top logo placement on all promotional materials
  • 📣 Featured social media post
  • 🏕️ Premium booth at the event
  • 🎤 Speaking time at the awards dinner
  • 🙌 Public thank-you during event announcements
  • 🎁 Opportunity to distribute branded items
  • 🚩 Banner placement on event day
  • 4 foursomes for tournament play
  • 🪧 Signage on 6 holes

This exclusive sponsorship offers unmatched exposure while making a powerful impact on youth in our community.

Title Sponsor – (One Available)
$10,000

As a Title Sponsor, your brand will be prominently showcased throughout the tournament and recognized as a key supporter of the East LA Community Youth Center.

Title Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • Top logo placement on all promotional materials
  • 📣 Featured social media post
  • 🏕️ Premium booth at the event
  • 🎤 Speaking time at the awards dinner
  • 🙌 Public thank-you during announcements
  • 🎁 Opportunity to distribute branded items
  • 🚩 Banner placement on event day
  • 2 foursomes for tournament play
  • 🪧 Signage on 4 holes

A perfect option for organizations seeking high visibility and meaningful community involvement

Gold Sponsor – (Two Available)
$5,000

Gold Sponsors enjoy strong brand recognition and on-site engagement during the tournament.

Gold Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • Logo placement on all promotional materials
  • 📣 Social media post
  • 🏕️ Booth at the event
  • 🙌 Public thank-you during announcements
  • 🎁 Opportunity to distribute branded items
  • 🪧 Signage on 2 holes
  • 1 foursome for tournament play

A great balance of exposure, networking, and impact.

Bronze Sponsor – (Two Available)
$2,000

Support the tournament while gaining visibility and participation opportunities.

Bronze Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • Logo placement on all promotional materials
  • 📣 Social media post
  • 🏕️ Booth at the event
  • 🙌 Public thank-you during announcements
  • 🎁 Opportunity to distribute branded items
  • 🪧 Signage on 1 hole
  • 1 foursome for tournament play

Ideal for businesses looking to give back while connecting with the community.

Dinner Sponsor – (Two Available)
$1,500

Sponsor the dinner portion of the event and be recognized during one of the most social parts of the day.

Dinner Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • Logo placement on all promotional materials
  • 📣 Social media post
  • 🏕️ Booth at the event
  • 🙌 Public thank-you during announcements
  • 🎁 Opportunity to distribute branded items
  • 🍽️ Signage on dining tables
  • 1 foursome for tournament play

A great opportunity to connect with attendees during the evening celebration.

Cart Sponsor – (Two Available)
$500

Put your brand directly in front of golfers throughout the day.

Cart Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • 🚗 Logo placement on golf carts
  • 📣 Social media post
  • 🏕️ Booth at the event
  • 🙌 Public thank-you during announcements
  • 🎁 Opportunity to distribute branded items

Perfect for visible, on-course branding at an accessible level.

Hole Sponsor – (10 Available)
$250

Sponsor a hole and show your support while gaining on-course visibility.

Hole Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • 🪧 Signage on one hole
  • 📣 Social media post
  • 🙌 Public thank-you during announcements
  • 🎁 Opportunity to distribute branded items

A simple and impactful way to support the event.

Add a donation for East Los Angeles Community Youth Center

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