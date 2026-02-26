Electric Aircraft Symposium 2026

About this event
Registration including access to the presentations and networking sessions, plus food and beverage. Must be purchased by June 20, 2026. (PDFs and video recordings may be purchased separately, below.)
Registration including access to the presentations and networking sessions, plus food and beverage. (PDFs and video recordings may be purchased separately, below.)
Registration including access to the presentations and networking sessions, plus food and beverage. (PDFs and video recordings are included for all speakers.)
Must be a full-time student at an accredited university or college under the age of 30 years old with a .edu email address. ID may also be checked online or onsite. PDFs and video recordings may be purchased by students below for only $50: contact [email protected] for the discount code in advance.
This is an option that can be added to your cart — with or without attending EAS 2026. It gives you a download link for all of the presentation slides (as approved by the speakers) and video recordings of the sessions.
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