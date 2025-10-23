Elevate Her: Professional Success from Leadership to Legacy

Hosted by
About this event
As a Women in Motion member, your ticket is available at a discounted rate and includes a full day of empowering keynotes, hands-on sessions, and leadership-building activities. You'll also enjoy a light breakfast, a catered lunch, and afternoon networking. Plus, you'll take home an exclusive swag bag filled with resources and goodies!
Your ticket includes a full day of inspiring programming with engaging keynotes, interactive sessions, and practical tools to boost your leadership skills. Enjoy a light breakfast, a delicious catered lunch, and afternoon networking. Plus, you'll leave with an exclusive swag bag filled with resources and goodies!
Your ticket includes 8 tickets to a full day of inspiring programming with engaging keynotes, interactive sessions, and practical tools to boost your leadership skills. Enjoy a light breakfast, a delicious catered lunch, and afternoon networking. Plus, you'll leave with an exclusive swag bag filled with resources and goodies!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!