Elf Shelf Silent Auction - DGJWC

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About this event
Starting bid
This lakefront cottage promises a memorable stay with its picturesque views, convenient lakefront access, and proximity to exciting local attractions. The cottage is within walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, kayak rentals and more!
Nestled on the shores of Jacksonport, WI this cottage comfortably accommodates up to 6 guests. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, it's the perfect setting for a family getaway or a quiet gathering of friends.
Winner may choose either
May 21st through May 25th, 2026 or
May 28th through June 1st, 2026
** Winner is required to cover a $250 cleaning fee 72 hours prior to check in and confirm the preferred long weekend by December 9th, 2025.
Value: $2500
Starting bid
Gift card for two weeks unlimited classes at Clearly Reformer Pilates, candle from Paper Peony, and almond hand cream.
Donated by:
Stefanie Aievoli and Becky Krupinski
Value: $688
Starting bid
Unlock your strongest self with SIX 1:1 personal training sessions at BODY20. Perfect for busy schedules, fitness beginners, or seasoned athletes looking to level up.
No prior experience needed — just show up, suit up, and feel the results.
Includes: 6 one on one sessions
Value: $570
Starting bid
Experience the best of Downers Grove with this exclusive auction package, generously donated by the Membership Committee.
Enjoy gift cards and products from top local favorites. Treat yourself or someone special to a sampling of the finest businesses in our community!
Rybell's Blow Dry | $50 Gift Card
Rybell's Photo Booth Rental | $150 value
Cellar Door wine | $40 value
Paper Peony Candle | $40 Value
Cadence | $50 Gift Card
Vintage Charm Home Décor | $30 Gift Card
Adorn Gift Card | $50 Gift Card
Greenstar Paperie Stationary & pens | $25 Gift Card
Natural Path | $50 value
Value: $485
Starting bid
Sip, Savor & Serve – Wine & Tennis Experience
Indulge in the best of both worlds with this luxurious package combining fine wine and top-tier tennis instruction!
Start with a Cooper’s Hawk Wine Tasting for Two ($30), where you’ll explore a curated selection of their award-winning wines.
Take home a magnum bottle of Cooper’s Hawk wine ($40) to continue the celebration, and enjoy a 3-month Wine Club Membership ($95) for exclusive access to monthly wines, tastings, and member perks.
Then, step onto the court with 3 private tennis lessons from Tennis Titans ($195), where expert coaching will take your game to the next level.
Value: $360
Starting bid
This fabulous collection includes a variety of popular beauty products, skincare essentials, and makeup must-haves from Ulta Beauty.
Perfect for pampering, refreshing your beauty routine, or discovering new favorites.
Bid now for your chance to take home this wonderful basket and enjoy a little luxury of beauty products from Ulta.
Donated by: Val McColgan
Value: $300+
Starting bid
Celebrate community charm with this thoughtfully curated basket featuring treasures from local businesses.
Includes a $140 candle, stylish vase, fun trivia box game, tea towel, beaded coasters, notepad, and pen — perfect for gifting or enjoying yourself!
Donated by: Stefanie Aievoli and Becky Krupinski
Value: $300
Starting bid
Bid for a chance to win 2 complimentary tickets to a concert of your choice at
House of Blues Chicago with VIP Foundation Room Access!
Enjoy an exciting evening of live music, southern-inspired cuisine, and a lively atmosphere at one of the city’s top entertainment venues.
Generously donated by:
Kristin Atlas, HOB
Value: $500
Starting bid
This basket is here for a good time, a glam time, and a girls-night-anytime.
We’re talking bubbles to sip, bubbles to soak in, and bubbles to set the vibe.
Basically: If joy came in a basket — this is it.
Value: $275
Starting bid
The perfect boost to declutter, refresh, and start the new year organized!
Includes:
Value: $250
Starting bid
Get ready to cozy up with the ultimate comfort food experience! Our "Season of Soup" basket has everything you need to create cozy meals, perfect for chilly nights or lazy weekends. Whether you're a seasoned chef cooking for a crowd or simply making dinner for your family, this basket has something for everyone!
Value: $250
Starting bid
Celebrate the season in true style with “A Luxurious Christmas at Home”, curated by local Downers Grove business, Turnkey Signature Services. This stunning collection captures the essence of a refined holiday evening, blending rich gold accents, cozy textures, and the sparkle of celebration.
This beautiful basket includes:
✨ A decorative gold-framed “Merry Christmas” mirror to add timeless holiday charm
✨ A gold decorative Christmas tree and gold mercury glass ornament for a touch of festive glow
✨ A blue Christmas tree plate and matching bowl—perfect for your holiday treats
✨ A bottle of premium champagne for an indulgent holiday toast
✨ A Turnkey Signature Services signature scented luxury candle, created exclusively with The Paper Peony, paired with a gold candle snuffer for effortless ambiance
✨ A plush gold throw blanket to complete your evening of warmth and relaxation
Value: $250
Starting bid
Jumpstart your fitness journey with ONE FREE MONTH at Orange Theory Fitness!
This basket is packed with workout motivation — water bottle, notepad, wet pouch -- everything you need to sweat, refuel, and feel amazing.
Value: $220
Starting bid
Grab your friends and get ready for an adventure! This basket includes four tickets to Escapology Escape Room PLUS a $100 gift card to Pierce Tavern so you can celebrate your victory
Plus a stash of classic games to keep your minds sharp and your spirits high.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Wrap yourself — and your home — in luxurious comfort and seasonal style!
This curated collection donated by Evelyn Jane includes a Voluspa candle to fill your space with festive fragrance, a beautiful wool scarf to keep you warm, an on-trend puffy shoulder bag perfect for winter outings, and a charming Christmas pillow to add a touch of holiday cheer to your décor.
A perfect gift for someone special — or a treat to make your own season a little brighter!
Value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a week of restaurant-quality meals at home!
Includes 10 chef-crafted dishes (serves 2) made with premium, seasonal ingredients by Chicago’s own Chef Matt Ryan.
Package includes: 2 servings each of 10 dishes
Value: $169
Starting bid
Enjoy a week of restaurant-quality meals at home!
Includes 10 chef-crafted dishes (serves 2) made with premium, seasonal ingredients by Chicago’s own Chef Matt Ryan.
Package includes: 2 servings each of 10 dishes
Value: $169
Starting bid
Celebrate the holidays in style with this festive kitchen collection! From holiday-shaped serving boards to chic glassware and bakeware, this basket has everything you need to whip up delicious treats and serve them with seasonal flair — plus a $50 Target gift card to stock up on your favorite holiday goodies.
Donated by: Suma Raman & Target
Value: $150
Starting bid
Mom Therapy Basket - filled with relaxation-items and gift cards for moms or ladies to relax around the crazy holidays.
Includes:
Donated by: The Communications Committee
Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable family day with 4 Admission Tickets to the DuPage Children’s Museum, where hands-on exhibits spark creativity and learning for all ages. After a day of play, head over to Wasabi with a $50 gift card to savor a delicious family dinner.
Donated by: Shamra Fallon and Wasabi
Total Value: $150
Starting bid
Wrapping Queen Kelsey Holt Austin is here to help! She will beautifully wrap your presents so you can sit back and sip a holiday cocktail instead!
Please arrange a wrapping date before December 18th!
Value: $100
Starting bid
Discover these stunning handmade pottery bowls by artisan Karen O'Connor. WIth its unique textures and colors, it will add elegance and pesonality to your home. These bowls are truly a a statement piece.
Value: $50-$75
Starting bid
Discover these stunning handmade pottery bowls by artisan Karen O'Connor. WIth its unique textures and colors, it will add elegance and pesonality to your home. These bowls are truly a a statement piece.
Value: $50-$75
Starting bid
Discover these stunning handmade pottery bowls by artisan Karen O'Connor. WIth its unique textures and colors, it will add elegance and pesonality to your home. These bowls are truly a a statement piece.
Value: $50-$75
Starting bid
Discover these stunning handmade pottery bowls by artisan Karen O'Connor. WIth its unique textures and colors, it will add elegance and pesonality to your home. These bowls are truly a a statement piece.
Value: $50-$75
Starting bid
Discover these stunning handmade pottery bowls by artisan Karen O'Connor. WIth its unique textures and colors, it will add elegance and pesonality to your home. These bowls are truly a a statement piece.
Value: $50-$75
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect pairing of wine and dining with this indulgent night-out package!
Start with hand-selected bottles of wine from The Cellar Door, Downers Grove’s destination for exceptional pours, then head to Antico Posto in Oakbrook with a $100 gift card for unforgettable Italian cuisine — from handmade pastas to rustic classics in a warm, intimate setting.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a well-deserved refresh with this fashion + beauty duo!
Enjoy a $50 Gift Card to Vintage Charm, the beloved local boutique for chic clothing and accessories, plus a $100 Gift Card to Rocco & Rocco Salon & Day Spa for expert pampering in a relaxing, luxurious setting.
Total Value: $150
Starting bid
Try your luck with 40 lottery scratch-off tickets, generously donated by Kelsey Holt Austin.
Whether you’re feeling lucky or just love the thrill of the reveal, this bundle offers endless fun—and who knows, maybe even a big win!
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
GET THE AWESOME ULTA BASKET NOW (WAKE UP & MAKE UP)
VALUE: $400+
Starting bid
PETITE VIE $200 GIFT CARD
Starting bid
$200 GIFT CARD TO VISTRO
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