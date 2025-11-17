Downers Grove Junior Woman's Club - Charity Fund
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Downers Grove Junior Woman's Club - Charity Fund

About this event

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Elf Shelf Silent Auction - DGJWC

Pick-up location

1030 Warren Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515, USA

Lakefront Cottage Holiday item
Lakefront Cottage Holiday
$750

Starting bid

This lakefront cottage promises a memorable stay with its picturesque views, convenient lakefront access, and proximity to exciting local attractions. The cottage is within walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, kayak rentals and more!


Nestled on the shores of Jacksonport, WI this cottage comfortably accommodates up to 6 guests. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, it's the perfect setting for a family getaway or a quiet gathering of friends.


Winner may choose either

May 21st through May 25th, 2026 or

May 28th through June 1st, 2026


** Winner is required to cover a $250 cleaning fee 72 hours prior to check in and confirm the preferred long weekend by December 9th, 2025.


Value: $2500

Power Through Pilates & Pamper Yourself item
Power Through Pilates & Pamper Yourself
$150

Starting bid

Gift card for two weeks unlimited classes at Clearly Reformer Pilates, candle from Paper Peony, and almond hand cream.


Donated by:

Stefanie Aievoli and Becky Krupinski


Value: $688

Let's Get Fit with Body20 item
Let's Get Fit with Body20
$100

Starting bid

Unlock your strongest self with SIX 1:1 personal training sessions at BODY20. Perfect for busy schedules, fitness beginners, or seasoned athletes looking to level up.

No prior experience needed — just show up, suit up, and feel the results.


Includes: 6 one on one sessions 


Value: $570

Discover Downers Grove item
Discover Downers Grove
$150

Starting bid

Experience the best of Downers Grove with this exclusive auction package, generously donated by the Membership Committee.


Enjoy gift cards and products from top local favorites. Treat yourself or someone special to a sampling of the finest businesses in our community!


Rybell's Blow Dry | $50 Gift Card

Rybell's Photo Booth Rental | $150 value

Cellar Door wine | $40 value

Paper Peony Candle | $40 Value

Cadence | $50 Gift Card

Vintage Charm Home Décor | $30 Gift Card

Adorn Gift Card | $50 Gift Card

Greenstar Paperie Stationary & pens | $25 Gift Card

Natural Path | $50 value


Value: $485

A Perfect Match! item
A Perfect Match!
$150

Starting bid

Sip, Savor & Serve – Wine & Tennis Experience


Indulge in the best of both worlds with this luxurious package combining fine wine and top-tier tennis instruction!


Start with a Cooper’s Hawk Wine Tasting for Two ($30), where you’ll explore a curated selection of their award-winning wines.


Take home a magnum bottle of Cooper’s Hawk wine ($40) to continue the celebration, and enjoy a 3-month Wine Club Membership ($95) for exclusive access to monthly wines, tastings, and member perks.


Then, step onto the court with 3 private tennis lessons from Tennis Titans ($195), where expert coaching will take your game to the next level.


Value: $360

Ulta Beauty Basket item
Ulta Beauty Basket
$100

Starting bid

This fabulous collection includes a variety of popular beauty products, skincare essentials, and makeup must-haves from Ulta Beauty.


Perfect for pampering, refreshing your beauty routine, or discovering new favorites.


Bid now for your chance to take home this wonderful basket and enjoy a little luxury of beauty products from Ulta.


Donated by: Val McColgan


Value: $300+

Local Love item
Local Love
$65

Starting bid

Celebrate community charm with this thoughtfully curated basket featuring treasures from local businesses.


Includes a $140 candle, stylish vase, fun trivia box game, tea towel, beaded coasters, notepad, and pen — perfect for gifting or enjoying yourself!


Donated by: Stefanie Aievoli and Becky Krupinski


Value: $300

Rock The Night item
Rock The Night
$75

Starting bid

Bid for a chance to win 2 complimentary tickets to a concert of your choice at

House of Blues Chicago with VIP Foundation Room Access!


Enjoy an exciting evening of live music, southern-inspired cuisine, and a lively atmosphere at one of the city’s top entertainment venues.


Generously donated by:

Kristin Atlas, HOB


Value: $500

But first, bubbles! item
But first, bubbles!
$100

Starting bid

This basket is here for a good time, a glam time, and a girls-night-anytime.


We’re talking bubbles to sip, bubbles to soak in, and bubbles to set the vibe.

Basically: If joy came in a basket — this is it.

  • 2 Bottles of Bubbly
  • Paper Peony Candle - Pop Clink!
  • 4 Champagne Flutes
  • Champagne Saber
  • 2 customized insulated flutes
  • Champagne bottle stopper
  • Bubble brand lip balm
  • "Bubbly" Philosophy Bubble Bath
  • Bubbles Scoops from Verbena (Magnolia Soap)
  • Loofah
  • Kitchen Towel
  • Cocktail Napkins

Value: $275

Clean Start with Claire item
Clean Start with Claire
$75

Starting bid

The perfect boost to declutter, refresh, and start the new year organized!


Includes:

  • $150 In-Home Organizing Gift Card
  • $100 of Clair’s Favorite Organizing Tools

Value: $250

Season of Soup item
Season of Soup
$125

Starting bid

Get ready to cozy up with the ultimate comfort food experience! Our "Season of Soup" basket has everything you need to create cozy meals, perfect for chilly nights or lazy weekends. Whether you're a seasoned chef cooking for a crowd or simply making dinner for your family, this basket has something for everyone!

  • Martha Stewart cream and gold 7-quart cast iron Dutch oven, a timeless kitchen essential for simmering hearty soups, stews, and chilis
  • 4-piece set of Anthropologie bistro tile stoneware soup crocks, beautifully designed for serving your favorite soups
  • Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook, featuring a variety of delicious soup recipes and more
  • Gift certificate redeemable for a handcrafted sourdough loaf from Nikki Kneads Dough 
  • Porcelain French butter crock, to keep butter soft, spreadable, and table-ready  
  • Stylish cooking and serving utensils, paired with a Geometry Kitchen tea towel
  • Artisan pasta, mini gnocchi, premium broth, and gourmet crackers, for creating delicious homemade soups

Value: $250

A Luxurious Christmas at Home item
A Luxurious Christmas at Home
$120

Starting bid

Celebrate the season in true style with “A Luxurious Christmas at Home”, curated by local Downers Grove business, Turnkey Signature Services. This stunning collection captures the essence of a refined holiday evening, blending rich gold accents, cozy textures, and the sparkle of celebration.


This beautiful basket includes:

✨ A decorative gold-framed “Merry Christmas” mirror to add timeless holiday charm

✨ A gold decorative Christmas tree and gold mercury glass ornament for a touch of festive glow

✨ A blue Christmas tree plate and matching bowl—perfect for your holiday treats

✨ A bottle of premium champagne for an indulgent holiday toast

✨ A Turnkey Signature Services signature scented luxury candle, created exclusively with The Paper Peony, paired with a gold candle snuffer for effortless ambiance

✨ A plush gold throw blanket to complete your evening of warmth and relaxation


Value: $250

Orange You Ready to Sweat? item
Orange You Ready to Sweat?
$75

Starting bid

Jumpstart your fitness journey with ONE FREE MONTH at Orange Theory Fitness!


This basket is packed with workout motivation — water bottle, notepad, wet pouch -- everything you need to sweat, refuel, and feel amazing.


Value: $220

The Great Escape + Pierce Tavern item
The Great Escape + Pierce Tavern
$100

Starting bid

Grab your friends and get ready for an adventure! This basket includes four tickets to Escapology Escape Room PLUS a $100 gift card to Pierce Tavern so you can celebrate your victory


Plus a stash of classic games to keep your minds sharp and your spirits high.


Value: $300

Cozy Chic Holiday Bundle by Evelyn Jane item
Cozy Chic Holiday Bundle by Evelyn Jane
$65

Starting bid

Wrap yourself — and your home — in luxurious comfort and seasonal style!


This curated collection donated by Evelyn Jane includes a Voluspa candle to fill your space with festive fragrance, a beautiful wool scarf to keep you warm, an on-trend puffy shoulder bag perfect for winter outings, and a charming Christmas pillow to add a touch of holiday cheer to your décor.


A perfect gift for someone special — or a treat to make your own season a little brighter!


Value: $200

Chef Matt Ryan's Meals at Home (Package 1) item
Chef Matt Ryan's Meals at Home (Package 1)
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a week of restaurant-quality meals at home!

Includes 10 chef-crafted dishes (serves 2) made with premium, seasonal ingredients by Chicago’s own Chef Matt Ryan.


Package includes: 2 servings each of 10 dishes


Value: $169

Chef Matt Ryan's Meals at Home (Package 2) item
Chef Matt Ryan's Meals at Home (Package 2)
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a week of restaurant-quality meals at home!

Includes 10 chef-crafted dishes (serves 2) made with premium, seasonal ingredients by Chicago’s own Chef Matt Ryan.


Package includes: 2 servings each of 10 dishes


Value: $169

'Target' Sips & Snacks item
'Target' Sips & Snacks item
'Target' Sips & Snacks
$60

Starting bid

Celebrate the holidays in style with this festive kitchen collection! From holiday-shaped serving boards to chic glassware and bakeware, this basket has everything you need to whip up delicious treats and serve them with seasonal flair — plus a $50 Target gift card to stock up on your favorite holiday goodies.


Donated by: Suma Raman & Target


Value: $150

Mom Therapy item
Mom Therapy
$60

Starting bid

Mom Therapy Basket - filled with relaxation-items and gift cards for moms or ladies to relax around the crazy holidays.


Includes:

  • Relaxing facial masks
  • Sleep mask
  • Fuzzy socks
  • Calming bath soap
  • Head massager
  • Art kits for one
  • Essential oils
  • Bookmarks
  • Reading candle
  • Chocolate
  • Wine glass
  • Anderson's Bookstore gift card
  • Cadence gift card for happy hour

Donated by: The Communications Committee


Value: $150

Family Fun Day item
Family Fun Day
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a memorable family day with 4 Admission Tickets to the DuPage Children’s Museum, where hands-on exhibits spark creativity and learning for all ages. After a day of play, head over to Wasabi with a $50 gift card to savor a delicious family dinner.


Donated by: Shamra Fallon and Wasabi


Total Value: $150

Holiday Gift Wrapping item
Holiday Gift Wrapping
$50

Starting bid

Wrapping Queen Kelsey Holt Austin is here to help! She will beautifully wrap your presents so you can sit back and sip a holiday cocktail instead!


Please arrange a wrapping date before December 18th!


Value: $100

Accidental Art by Karen (Blessed Bowl) item
Accidental Art by Karen (Blessed Bowl)
$35

Starting bid

Discover these stunning handmade pottery bowls by artisan Karen O'Connor. WIth its unique textures and colors, it will add elegance and pesonality to your home. These bowls are truly a a statement piece.


Value: $50-$75

Accidental Art by Karen (Grateful Bowl) item
Accidental Art by Karen (Grateful Bowl)
$35

Starting bid

Discover these stunning handmade pottery bowls by artisan Karen O'Connor. WIth its unique textures and colors, it will add elegance and pesonality to your home. These bowls are truly a a statement piece.


Value: $50-$75

Accidental Art by Karen (Red & Gold Bowl) item
Accidental Art by Karen (Red & Gold Bowl)
$35

Starting bid

Discover these stunning handmade pottery bowls by artisan Karen O'Connor. WIth its unique textures and colors, it will add elegance and pesonality to your home. These bowls are truly a a statement piece.


Value: $50-$75

Accidental Art by Karen (Blue Bowl) item
Accidental Art by Karen (Blue Bowl)
$35

Starting bid

Discover these stunning handmade pottery bowls by artisan Karen O'Connor. WIth its unique textures and colors, it will add elegance and pesonality to your home. These bowls are truly a a statement piece.


Value: $50-$75

Accidental Art by Karen (Multicolor Bowl) item
Accidental Art by Karen (Multicolor Bowl)
$35

Starting bid

Discover these stunning handmade pottery bowls by artisan Karen O'Connor. WIth its unique textures and colors, it will add elegance and pesonality to your home. These bowls are truly a a statement piece.


Value: $50-$75

🍷 Sip & Savor Date Night Bundle 🍝 item
🍷 Sip & Savor Date Night Bundle 🍝
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect pairing of wine and dining with this indulgent night-out package!


Start with hand-selected bottles of wine from The Cellar Door, Downers Grove’s destination for exceptional pours, then head to Antico Posto in Oakbrook with a $100 gift card for unforgettable Italian cuisine — from handmade pastas to rustic classics in a warm, intimate setting.


Value: $150

Shop in Style item
Shop in Style item
Shop in Style
$75

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a well-deserved refresh with this fashion + beauty duo!


Enjoy a $50 Gift Card to Vintage Charm, the beloved local boutique for chic clothing and accessories, plus a $100 Gift Card to Rocco & Rocco Salon & Day Spa for expert pampering in a relaxing, luxurious setting.


Total Value: $150

Luck Be A Lady item
Luck Be A Lady
$20

Starting bid

Try your luck with 40 lottery scratch-off tickets, generously donated by Kelsey Holt Austin.


Whether you’re feeling lucky or just love the thrill of the reveal, this bundle offers endless fun—and who knows, maybe even a big win!


Value: Priceless

ULTA item
ULTA
$150

Starting bid

GET THE AWESOME ULTA BASKET NOW (WAKE UP & MAKE UP)


VALUE: $400+

PETITE VIE
$100

Starting bid

PETITE VIE $200 GIFT CARD

VISTRO
$100

Starting bid

$200 GIFT CARD TO VISTRO

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