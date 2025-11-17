Elf Shelf Silent Auction - DGJWC

This lakefront cottage promises a memorable stay with its picturesque views, convenient lakefront access, and proximity to exciting local attractions. The cottage is within walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, kayak rentals and more!





Nestled on the shores of Jacksonport, WI this cottage comfortably accommodates up to 6 guests. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, it's the perfect setting for a family getaway or a quiet gathering of friends.





Winner may choose either

May 21st through May 25th, 2026 or

May 28th through June 1st, 2026





** Winner is required to cover a $250 cleaning fee 72 hours prior to check in and confirm the preferred long weekend by December 9th, 2025.





Value: $2500