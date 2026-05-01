Downers Grove Junior Woman's Club - Charity Fund

Thank you for supporting the Downers Grove Junior Woman’s Club (DGJWC) through your Club and/or House Walk sponsorship!Your contribution helps us continue our 65+ year tradition of serving the Downers Grove community through charitable giving, volunteerism, and local outreach.Please use this page to securely submit your sponsorship payment for the 2025–2026 DGJWC Club + House Walk season.Select your sponsorship level or enter a custom amount if applicableInclude your business name and contact email in the payment notes so we can confirm your sponsorship level and benefitsTo avoid transaction fees, select Other and enter $0 when submitting paymentIf you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected]
you for your generous support and partnership!