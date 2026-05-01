Downers Grove Junior Woman's Club - Charity Fund

Downers Grove Junior Woman's Club - Charity Fund

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Our mission

The Downers Grove Junior Woman's Club empowers local families and schools through community-driven initiatives, fundraising events, and volunteer efforts, fostering a spirit of giving and strengthening bonds within Downers Grove.
Past events
Past events
Downers Grove Junior Woman's Club House Walk
Event
Downers Grove Junior Woman's Club House Walk
May 1, 3:30 - 7:30 PM CDT
Elf Shelf Silent Auction - DGJWC
Auction
Elf Shelf Silent Auction - DGJWC
Nov 18, 9:15 PM CST
1030 Warren Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515, USA
More ways to support us
Downers Grove Junior Woman's Club Sponsorship + House Walk Opportunities
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Downers Grove Junior Woman's Club Sponsorship + House Walk Opportunities
Thank you for supporting the Downers Grove Junior Woman’s Club (DGJWC) through your Club and/or House Walk sponsorship!Your contribution helps us continue our 65+ year tradition of serving the Downers Grove community through charitable giving, volunteerism, and local outreach.Please use this page to securely submit your sponsorship payment for the 2025–2026 DGJWC Club + House Walk season.Select your sponsorship level or enter a custom amount if applicableInclude your business name and contact email in the payment notes so we can confirm your sponsorship level and benefitsTo avoid transaction fees, select Other and enter $0 when submitting paymentIf you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected] you for your generous support and partnership!
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Our website

https://dgjwc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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