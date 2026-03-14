Emerald Society of Minnesota

Offered by

Emerald Society of Minnesota

About the memberships

Emerald Society of Minnesota's Memberships

Active Member
$25

Valid until April 16, 2027

This membership is for all active sworn law enforcement and criminal justice professionals.

Associate Member
$25

Valid until April 16, 2027

This membership is for all friends, family and supporters.

Retired Member - Annual
$15

Valid until April 16, 2027

This membership is for all retired law enforcement and criminal justice professionals.

Retired - Life
$150

No expiration

This membership is a LIFE membership for all retired law enforcement and criminal justice professionals.

Student
$15

Valid until April 16, 2027

This membership is for all law enforcement or criminal justice students.

Add a donation for Emerald Society of Minnesota

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!