Emerald Society of Minnesota's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until April 16, 2027
This membership is for all active sworn law enforcement and criminal justice professionals.
Valid until April 16, 2027
This membership is for all friends, family and supporters.
Valid until April 16, 2027
This membership is for all retired law enforcement and criminal justice professionals.
No expiration
This membership is a LIFE membership for all retired law enforcement and criminal justice professionals.
Valid until April 16, 2027
This membership is for all law enforcement or criminal justice students.
$
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