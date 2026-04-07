Blairsville Chamber Music Society

Hosted by

Blairsville Chamber Music Society

About this event

Emergence: Blairsville Chamber Players

36 W Campbell St

Blairsville, PA 15717, USA

General Admission
$25

Includes reception with refreshments.

Premium Ticket
$50

Experience the performance up close with seating in the first three rows near the stage. Includes reception with refreshments.

Student & Youth Admission
Free

Free admission for attendees under 18 or college students.

Ticket Credit (New Year’s Nocturne)
Free

This option is for guests who previously purchased tickets to New Year’s Nocturne but were unable to attend due to the snowstorm. Selecting this ticket will apply your credit to this concert (Emergence - April 26th).


Please register with the same name that was used when purchasing New Year's Nocturne tickets to ensure the credit will be applied.



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