ESCAPE ART: WATERCOLOR WITH PLANTS (Ages 16+)-Spring-2026

794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd

Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA

$25

Spring has sprung! Join us as we start this class with a short stroll to collect plant materials to use for this project. We will then arrange these natural items on watercolor paper and paint around them using watercolor paints, creating the most beautiful natural designs! No experience necessary. All supplies will be provided, and participants will be able to create multiple pieces of art on paper, including greeting cards, if interested. Workshop cost: $25/per person.

