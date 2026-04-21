Heroes For Israel Project Incorporated

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Heroes For Israel Project Incorporated

About the memberships

HEROES FOR ISRAEL PROJECT MEMBERSHIP

🔹 CHAI SUPPORTER
$18

Valid until June 10, 2027

Your first step into action.
A meaningful declaration: I stand with Israel.

🔹 CHAI BUILDER
$36

Valid until June 10, 2027

You’re not just showing up—you’re helping build something real.

🔹 CHAI GUARDIAN
$72

Valid until June 10, 2027

You stand for protection, strength, and responsibility.

🔹 CHAI DEFENDER
$180

Valid until June 10, 2027

You actively support those protecting Israel’s most vulnerable communities.

🔹 CHAI CHAMPION
$360

Valid until June 10, 2027

You lead by example and fuel real impact on the front lines.

🔹 CHAI WARRIOR
$540

Valid until June 10, 2027

You are deeply committed to standing strong for Israel and the Jewish people.

🔹 CHAI LEGACY
$720

Valid until June 10, 2027

You are building lasting impact and strengthening the future of Israel’s security.

🔹 CHAI VISIONARY
$1,800

Valid until June 10, 2027

You are operating at a leadership level—driving mission, growth, and protection.

🔹 CHAI ELITE
$3,600

Valid until June 10, 2027

Top-tier commitment. You don’t just support—you help sustain and expand the mission at scale.

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