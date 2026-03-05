Quincy Lions Charities Inc

Quincy Lions Charities Inc

Evening for Sight - Sponsorships

254 Quarry St

Quincy, MA 02169, USA

Magnifier Sponsor
$250

Includes 1 ticket for the event and recognition on all post event acknowledgements.

Bifocal Sponsor
$500

Includes 2 tickets for the event and recognition on all post event promotions.

Trifocal Sponsor
$1,250

Include 4 tickets for the event and recognition on all pre and post event promotions.

Prism Sponsor
$3,500

Includes table for eight at the event and recognition on all pre and post event promotions.

Perceptive Sponsor
$5,000

Includes table for ten at the event and recognition on all pre and post event promotions.

Visionary Sponsor
$10,000

Includes table for ten at the event, recognition on all pre and post event promotions and an invitation to speak at the event.

