Evening for Sight - Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Includes 1 ticket for the event and recognition on all post event acknowledgements.
Includes 2 tickets for the event and recognition on all post event promotions.
Include 4 tickets for the event and recognition on all pre and post event promotions.
Includes table for eight at the event and recognition on all pre and post event promotions.
Includes table for ten at the event and recognition on all pre and post event promotions.
Includes table for ten at the event, recognition on all pre and post event promotions and an invitation to speak at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!