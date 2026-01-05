Evergreen United FC NFP
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Evergreen United FC NFP

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Evergreen United FC NFP

About this raffle

Sales closed

EUFC NFP CHICAGO BEARS VS PACKERS (2 TICKETS) RAFFLE

One chance of winning
$50

Raffle is for 2 Chicago Bears VS PACKERS,

Saturday January 10, 2026

Section 101, Row 8, Seat 5

Section 101, Row 8, Seat 6


Last person picked using Wheel of Names will win tickets. Names will be entered on Wheel of names. We will go live on Facebook FRIDAY Night, make sure to follow us on Facebook & Instagram.


Tickets will be transferred via email.

[email protected]

773-290-3249

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!