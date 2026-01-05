EUFC NFP CHICAGO BEARS VS PACKERS (2 TICKETS) RAFFLE

Raffle is for 2 Chicago Bears VS PACKERS,

Saturday January 10, 2026

Section 101, Row 8, Seat 5

Section 101, Row 8, Seat 6





Last person picked using Wheel of Names will win tickets. Names will be entered on Wheel of names. We will go live on Facebook FRIDAY Night, make sure to follow us on Facebook & Instagram.





Tickets will be transferred via email.

[email protected]

773-290-3249