RESCHEDULED - 3rd Annual All-In For KENNA Kids

1050 S 21st St

Colorado Springs, CO 80904

General Player Admission
$50
Admission includes: 2500 Starting chips; Food buffet; Non-alcoholic drinks; 3 Giveaway tickets; Commemorative tournament chip. *Purchase is non-refundable.*
General Spectator Admission
$25
Admission includes: Food buffet; Non-alcoholic drinks; 3 Giveaway tickets; Commemorative tournament chip. *Purchase is non-refundable.*
Secret Bounty - OPTIONAL
$5
**THIS IS NOT AN INDIVIDUAL BOUNTY CHIP** The purchase of each secret bounty will add $5.00 to the pot. There will be 1 player designated as the secret bounty. Eliminate this player and win the pot. Only a player who contributes to the secret bounty pot may win the pot. If a player who did not contribute eliminates the secret bounty, the pot will be donated to The KENNA Foundation. *Purchase is non-refundable.*
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing