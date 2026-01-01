The KENNA Foundation
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Our mission
The KENNA Foundation improves healthcare and support for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Together, we can build access, dignity, and hope—donate, volunteer, or attend events to help transform lives.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Raffle
2026 Virtual Butterfly Release
Jan 1, 12:00 AM - Jul 4, 4:00 PM MDT
View raffle
Event
Reel Inclusion Car Show
Jul 11, 8:00 - 2:00 PM MDT
1730 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Project Armijo - More Than A Ride
$500 of $40,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Project Chapman - Safe Travels For Mason
$40 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.kenna-foundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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