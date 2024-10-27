WAITING FOR WOODCOCK (for Birders And Past Participants)-WINTER

This is an opportunity for those who have already done our woodcock program in previous years, to come out to help us scout for woodcock. Bring your binoculars and/or camera and dress for the weather; it can get chilly waiting till almost dark. Feel free to bring a chair. Beginners should register for our ‘Woodcock for Beginners” in March. The program is free — FRNC membership or donation suggested

