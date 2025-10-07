Fall Camp 2026 Reservations

Gore, VA 22637, USA
Includes $30 nonrefundable registration fee.
Enjoy a classic camp experience in the dorms with shared bunks for our Early Birds. You may be assigned a top or bottom bunk. Spots are first come, first served.
Enjoy a classic camp experience in the dorms with shared bunks for our Night Owls. You may be assigned a top or bottom bunk. Spots are first come, first served.
For the adventurous camper! The land is uneven with few level spots and no electric. Generators are not permitted. You will have access to showers and toilets nearby.
Settle into a cozy bungalow with electric, heat and air conditioning. Each bungalow features a double bed and simple comfort, just a short walk to the main lodge and restrooms.
Looking for a bit more privacy and comfort? Our cottage accommodates three guests and features a queen bed, two futons, and a private bathroom with bath and shower. You’ll also have access to a kitchenette for convenience. Price is per person for the full weekend. Bed choice is first come, first served.
Looking for extra comfort and privacy? Our cabin now accommodates two guests and features a queen bed, a futon, and a private bathroom with shower. You’ll also have access to a small kitchenette for added convenience. Price is per person for the full weekend. Bed choice is first come, first served.
If you'd like to sponsor a camper, please do so here! Thank you for your generosity!!
