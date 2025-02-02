WildKind Collective

Donation

Empower Women+ Through Your Donation

Your donation directly supports the mission of Sister Scouts, helping us:Host Life-Changing Events: From workshops and retreats to community meetups, we create spaces for connection, learning, and growth.Provide Resources: Donations fund tools like our website, newsletter, and social media to keep members informed and engaged.Create Meaningful Recognition: Your support helps us design and distribute badges and merchandise that celebrate accomplishments and build a sense of pride and empowerment.Keep Sister Scouts Accessible: We’re committed to inclusivity, offering sliding-scale options and covering costs for members who need financial assistance.Every dollar makes a difference. With your help, we can continue to empower women+ to connect, grow, and thrive together. Thank you for investing in a stronger sisterhood!