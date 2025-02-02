WildKind Collective
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WildKind Collective

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WildKind Collective

Our mission

WildKind Collective fosters community and connection through outdoor experiences for women+. We create safe spaces for rest, exploration, and belonging, empowering individuals to embrace nature and each other while promoting personal growth.
Events
Events
Easy Evening Hike + Stargazing + Partners Welcome!
Event
Easy Evening Hike + Stargazing + Partners Welcome!
May 29, 6:30 - 10:00 PM EDT
11012 Edmonds Ln, Delaplane, VA 20144, USA
Get your tickets
WKC Paddle & Float: Kayak the Shenandoah - Partners Welcome
Event
WKC Paddle & Float: Kayak the Shenandoah - Partners Welcome
Jun 20, 10:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
1847 N Royal Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630, USA
Get your tickets
Fall Camp 2026 Reservations
Event
Fall Camp 2026 Reservations
Oct 2, 11:00 AM - Oct 4, 12:00 PM EDT
411 3 Oaks Dr, Gore, VA 22637, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Empower Women+ Through Your Donation
Donation
Empower Women+ Through Your Donation
Your donation directly supports the mission of Sister Scouts, helping us:Host Life-Changing Events: From workshops and retreats to community meetups, we create spaces for connection, learning, and growth.Provide Resources: Donations fund tools like our website, newsletter, and social media to keep members informed and engaged.Create Meaningful Recognition: Your support helps us design and distribute badges and merchandise that celebrate accomplishments and build a sense of pride and empowerment.Keep Sister Scouts Accessible: We’re committed to inclusivity, offering sliding-scale options and covering costs for members who need financial assistance.Every dollar makes a difference. With your help, we can continue to empower women+ to connect, grow, and thrive together. Thank you for investing in a stronger sisterhood!
Donate today
Last Chance Patches
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Last Chance Patches
Did you participate in an activity but never ordered your patch? Here’s your chance to snag it now!We’ve got 32 types of unclaimed patches that have been waiting for their forever home, many for over a year! After multiple attempts to reach the original participants, we’re releasing them to the group for $1 each to cover the cost of shipping. Patches arranged in date order from oldest activity to most recent.Once they’re gone, they’re gone! 💛
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WildKind Collective Vest Orders
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WildKind Collective Vest Orders
Order Your WildKind Collective VestShow off your commemorative patches and represent WildKind Collective with pride! Place your order today and let your vest tell your unique WildKind Collective story!
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Our website

https://mysisterscouts.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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