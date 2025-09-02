Family dinner at the KSU Commons

KSU Dining -- "The Commons"

Dinner Buffet
$15

Includes:

  • Apron Strings: Southern food, including fried chicken, rolls, mac n' cheese, collard greens, corn bread
  • Piatti: pasta, pizza, garlic knots
  • The Perch: sandwiches, wraps, fresh veggies and hummus, soup du jour
  • Hwy 41: burgers, grilled cheese, fries, hotdogs
  • Globe Trotter: various cultural foods from around the world
  • Miso Caliente: fried rice, lo mein, chips and salsa, burritos
  • The Campus Green: salads and fresh vegetables
  • Stone Mill Bakery: dessert items (varies daily)
  • The Grind Coffee Co.: coffee, lattes, iced coffees, americanos, cappuccinos, frappuccinos

