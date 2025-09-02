Lassiter High School Orchestra Association
Family dinner at the KSU Commons
KSU Dining -- "The Commons"
Dinner Buffet
$15
Includes:
Apron Strings:
Southern food, including fried chicken, rolls, mac n' cheese, collard greens, corn bread
Piatti:
pasta, pizza, garlic knots
The Perch:
sandwiches, wraps, fresh veggies and hummus, soup du jour
Hwy 41:
burgers, grilled cheese, fries, hotdogs
Globe Trotter:
various cultural foods from around the world
Miso Caliente:
fried rice, lo mein, chips and salsa, burritos
The Campus Green:
salads and fresh vegetables
Stone Mill Bakery:
dessert items (varies daily)
The Grind Coffee Co.:
coffee, lattes, iced coffees, americanos, cappuccinos, frappuccinos
Includes:
Apron Strings:
Southern food, including fried chicken, rolls, mac n' cheese, collard greens, corn bread
Piatti:
pasta, pizza, garlic knots
The Perch:
sandwiches, wraps, fresh veggies and hummus, soup du jour
Hwy 41:
burgers, grilled cheese, fries, hotdogs
Globe Trotter:
various cultural foods from around the world
Miso Caliente:
fried rice, lo mein, chips and salsa, burritos
The Campus Green:
salads and fresh vegetables
Stone Mill Bakery:
dessert items (varies daily)
The Grind Coffee Co.:
coffee, lattes, iced coffees, americanos, cappuccinos, frappuccinos
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout