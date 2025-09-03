Advocacy In Action Silent Auction 2025

Caffeine Lovers Dream Basket

Value: $120.00

Wake up and smell the espresso! This beautifully crafted basket is every coffee lover’s dream. It’s filled with premium LavAzza espresso beans and ground coffee, delicious biscotti for dipping, elegant coffee mugs, charming espresso cups and saucers, a French press, a classic stovetop espresso pot, and a coffee grinder, everything needed to brew the perfect cup from bean to mug.

The ultimate treat for the coffee connoisseur or the perfect prize for anyone who loves starting the day with style and flavor.