Advocacy In Action Silent Auction 2025

Value: $120.00
Wake up and smell the espresso! This beautifully crafted basket is every coffee lover’s dream. It’s filled with premium LavAzza espresso beans and ground coffee, delicious biscotti for dipping, elegant coffee mugs, charming espresso cups and saucers, a French press, a classic stovetop espresso pot, and a coffee grinder, everything needed to brew the perfect cup from bean to mug.
The ultimate treat for the coffee connoisseur or the perfect prize for anyone who loves starting the day with style and flavor.
Item Value: $1,000.00
Family Forward Advocacy CT
Advocacy in Action Luncheon
Business: Piper Paul Law, LLC
Contact: Piper Paul Law, LLC
(203) 227-2386
[email protected]
Location: Connecticut and New York
Item Description: Virtual legal consultation including review of documents prior to the meeting and up to 1.5 hours of one-on-one virtual consultation time.
Item Value: $40.00
A selection of delicious wines from NeJaime’s Wine & Spirits in New Milford, curated to delight any wine enthusiast. Perfect for sharing or savoring on a special evening.
Christmas Basket – Basket of Hope
Item Value: $140.00
Adorn your holiday table with this elegant Christmas Basket of Hope, featuring a festive table setting for four complete with Christmas dinner and salad plates, a set of Christmas tree glasses, two classic holiday books, and a crystal candy dish with matching cookie platter — perfect for creating a warm, joyful celebration.
Alta Moda Salon
459 Cromwell Avenue
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Item Value: $320.00
Indulge in luxury hair care with a complete set of Moroccanoil products, beautifully presented in a gift basket. This exclusive set also includes a Detangler Brush and a Volumizing Dream Ionic Thermal Brush (1.77” barrel) — everything you need to achieve salon-perfect hair at home.
Item Value: $320.00
Melissa B. Lombardo
Author & Founder of Write, Heal & Thrive
Item Value: $80.00
Melissa B. Lombardo, author and founder of Write, Heal & Thrive, empowers individuals to embrace healing and resilience through writing, storytelling, and community connection.
Indulge in this inspiring series designed to help you tell your story, connect with your inner self, and heal and thrive through the power of words and reflection.
Value: $350.00
Donor: YMCA
Enjoy fitness, fun, and family time with a three-month YMCA membership for a family of four. This membership provides full access to YMCA facilities nationwide, allowing you to swim, work out, take group fitness classes, and participate in programs designed for every age and ability.
Wherever life takes you — from coast to coast — the Y is ready to welcome your family with open arms and a healthy lifestyle waiting to begin! 🏊♂️💪👨👩👧👦
Value: $1,600
Donor: Lime Rock Drivers Club
Get ready for the ultimate driving experience at the exclusive Lime Rock Drivers Club, located at the legendary Lime Rock Park — a historic 1.5-mile professional road racing circuit nestled in the scenic hills of northwest Connecticut.
Whether you’re a novice, intermediate, or advanced driver, this is your chance to take the wheel and experience the thrill of the track like a pro. Bring your own car — the one you’ve always wanted to unleash — and the Club will provide the rest.
Check out the video
https://limerockclub.com/get-on-track/
Your day includes:
Driver requirements: Must be at least 18 years old and provide a vehicle (rental cars available upon request).
Feel the adrenaline, master the turns, and live the excitement of a true racing experience — all at one of America’s most iconic road courses.
Value: $150.00
Experience the flavors of Italy with this beautifully curated Taste of Tuscany basket, a gourmet collection filled with authentic delights imported straight from Italy. Inside, you’ll find a rich Tuscan red wine, premium olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar, artisan pasta, savory spices, an Italian cookbook, tomato purée, and crisp lemon wafer cookies.
A perfect gift for the passionate cook, or the lucky winner who dreams of dining in beautiful Tuscany!
Value: $100.00
Bring the warmth indoors after a day of snowman-building fun! This delightful basket is filled with everything you need for a cozy winter afternoon, two gourmet Vermont hot cocoas, fluffy marshmallows, two Frosty mugs, a festive snowman cookie jar and dish, a cheerful hot pad and dish towel, and two charming snowman storybooks to share with loved ones.
To complete the experience, enjoy two beautiful books perfect for curling up with by the fire. A heartwarming gift for families who love wintertime traditions!
Value: $100.00
Get ready to spice up your getaway! If you’re the lucky winner who chooses Mexico, this vibrant basket brings the flavors and fun of a fiesta right to you. Inside, you’ll find authentic Mexican spices, stylish margarita glasses, a festive cocktail cookbook, colorful cocktail napkins, a bottle of smooth tequila, and a whimsical decorative bird to complete the look.
A perfect celebration of flavor, color, and joy, ¡Viva México!
Value: $150.00
Treat yourself to a luxurious rose-inspired spa day right in the comfort of your own home. Unwind with the soothing fragrance of roses as you pamper yourself with indulgent bath and body essentials designed to refresh your senses and renew your spirit.
Sip a warm cup of tea from your elegant rose-patterned teacup, surround yourself with the gentle scent of blooming roses, and let your stress melt away. Every detail in this basket invites you to slow down, breathe deeply, and feel like royalty.
A perfect gift for anyone who deserves a little beauty, peace, and self-care, because every queen deserves her roses. 🌹
Value: $200.00
Experience the luxury and expertise that have made Joe’s Salon of New Milford a community favorite for over 40 years! Treat yourself to world-class pampering with this $100 Gift Certificate toward any salon service — from precision cuts and vibrant color to rejuvenating treatments and professional styling.
Extend the salon experience at home with the finest Oribe hair care products, beloved for their exceptional performance, rich botanicals, and signature fragrance.
Come indulge in the art of self-care at its best — where beauty meets sophistication, and every visit leaves you refreshed, radiant, and renewed.
Value: $135.00
Experience radiant, youthful skin with this transformative facial treatment performed by Cynthia Buczek, expert cosmetologist at Healthy Weights. This customized treatment is designed for all skin types with aging concerns, offering the perfect balance of science and indulgence.
Cynthia uses a unique cosmeceutical blend of AHAs (Alpha Hydroxy Acids), plant-derived stem cell technology, and powerful antioxidants to accelerate cell turnover, improve texture, and restore a youthful glow. Each step is tailored to rejuvenate tired skin, boost hydration, and combat the visible effects of aging.
Come relax, renew, and rediscover your natural beauty — because self-care is the best kind of care.
Value: $330.00
Celebrate strength, beauty, and connection with the Unity Collection Sterling Silver Pendant — an elegant piece designed to be worn daily as a reminder of the power we share when we come together.
Crafted in fine sterling silver with an adjustable chain for effortless wear, this pendant embodies the essence of unity and purpose. Each curve and contour reflects the harmony of women supporting women — a symbol of collective resilience, grace, and shared strength.
More than an accessory, this pendant is a statement of empowerment. It honors the spirit of those who use their gifts to uplift others and create meaningful change in the world.
When women unite, we inspire. We rise. We shine.
The Unity Pendant is a daily reminder that together, we are unstoppable.
Designed by Denise Cox
Value: $140.00
Give the gift of gentle, natural care for baby and peace of mind for parents. This beautifully curated basket features the doTERRA Baby Collection — a safe and soothing way to cleanse, moisturize, and nurture your little one’s delicate skin. Each product is infused with calming essential oil blends and pure botanical ingredients, leaving baby’s skin soft, refreshed, and lightly scented with natural goodness.
The basket also includes a plush cuddly raccoon, an adorable “Baby’s First Five Years” memory book, cozy bibs and a blanket — everything parents need to celebrate and care for their newest arrival.
A thoughtful and heartwarming gift for new parents — because caring for baby should always be pure, gentle, and full of love. 💕
Value: $90.00
Gather the family for a night of fun and laughter! Pop the popcorn, grab your favorite candies, and get ready for the big screen. This basket includes a variety of classic movie treats and an $50.00 AMC gift card for your next cinematic adventure.
The perfect way to enjoy time together — because the best memories are made one movie night at a time! 🎬🍿
Value: $125.00
What’s better than getting lost in a good book? This heartwarming basket has everything you need for the perfect reading escape — a soft blanket to snuggle under, an adorable cuddle buddy, and a collection of delightful books to spark imagination and joy.
Reading is more than a pastime — it’s a chance to bond, dream, and explore new worlds together. So grab a blanket, open a book, and indulge in this cozy basket of comfort and creativity.
The perfect gift for book lovers of all ages — because every great story begins with a little warmth and imagination. 📚✨
Value: $140.00
Get set for the journey of a lifetime! If you’re one of the lucky winners of our Grand Canyon Adventure, this basket has everything you need to start exploring in style.
Inside, you’ll find a durable backpack for all your essentials, a fascinating Grand Canyon guidebook, and a stunning nature photography book filled with breathtaking images of the great outdoors. Also included are sunglasses, refillable water bottles, and a toiletry bag — practical must-haves for any adventurer on the go.
Whether you’re hiking the trails or simply dreaming of your next escape, this collection is the perfect companion for those who love to wander, explore, and discover the beauty of nature. 🌄✨
The Salon
Item Value: $120.00
Treat yourself to a moment of self-care with this luxurious gift basket filled with nail art essentials, rejuvenating facial masks, and premium hair products. A perfect way to relax, refresh, and indulge in a little “me time.”
Ideal Jewelers
43 West Street
Litchfield, CT 06759
(860) 567-0888
Item Value: $90.00
Add a touch of sophistication to any outfit with this beautiful Pulsar gold-tone watch from Ideal Jewelers. This elegant timepiece transitions seamlessly from day to evening, offering the perfect blend of style and versatility. Whether worn for a dressy occasion or a casual outing, its classic design makes it truly timeless.
