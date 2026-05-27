Family Fun Fair

About this event
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$15 reservation fee + 10% of event sales donated to REC Haven Inc.
Max 6 spots available.
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Includes:
Only 10 spots available.
A vendor space inside of the gym about an 8x6 space. Only 20 spots available.
No attaching items to the walls or floors of gym. No water or messy activities indoors. There will be a broom for use if you need to clean your space up at the end. Please make sure all your trash is placed neatly in a trash can that will be provided.
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Must submit your 501(c)3 approval
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🌱 Community Sponsor - $100
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🌿 Supporting Sponsor - $250
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🌻 Family Champion Sponsor - $500
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🌳 Presenting Sponsor - $1,000
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