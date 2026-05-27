REC Haven Inc

Hosted by

REC Haven Inc

About this event

Family Fun Fair

5500 Gray Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46237, USA

Final Registration (July 4-July 8)
$60

You will not appear on the scavenger hunt as it is already been created.

Food Truck Vendors
$25

$15 reservation fee + 10% of event sales donated to REC Haven Inc.

Max 6 spots available.

You will not appear on the scavenger hunt as it is already been created.

Priority Vendor Add-On (Must be added to a registration)
$15

Includes:

  • Priority outside placement
  • Social media spotlight
  • Premium visibility area

Only 10 spots available.

Indoor Vendor Add-On (Must be added to a registration)
$15

A vendor space inside of the gym about an 8x6 space. Only 20 spots available.


No attaching items to the walls or floors of gym. No water or messy activities indoors. There will be a broom for use if you need to clean your space up at the end. Please make sure all your trash is placed neatly in a trash can that will be provided.

You will not appear on the scavenger hunt as it is already been created.

Nonprofit
$10

Must submit your 501(c)3 approval

You will not appear on the scavenger hunt as it is already been created.

Community Sponsor (Add-on)
$100

🌱 Community Sponsor - $100

  • Business name listed on event materials
  • Recognition on social media
  • Logo included on sponsor signage at the event

You will not appear on the scavenger hunt as it is already been created.

Supporting Sponsor
$250

🌿 Supporting Sponsor - $250

  • Includes vendor space
  • Priority vendor placement
  • Business spotlight on social media
  • Logo on event materials and sponsor signage
  • Recognition during the event

You will not appear on the scavenger hunt as it is already been created.

Family Champion Sponsor
$500

🌻 Family Champion Sponsor - $500

  • Includes vendor space
  • Premium vendor placement
  • Featured social media spotlight
  • Logo on event flyers and promotional materials
  • Recognition during the event
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in giveaway bags (if provided with enough sponsorship)

You will not appear on the scavenger hunt as it is already been created.

Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

🌳 Presenting Sponsor - $1,000

  • Includes vendor space
  • Premier placement at the event
  • Featured as a major event sponsor in marketing materials
  • Dedicated social media recognition
  • Logo prominently displayed on event signage and promotional materials
  • Recognition during opening announcements
  • Opportunity to provide promotional items or materials to attendees

You will not appear on the scavenger hunt as it is already been created.

Add a donation for REC Haven Inc

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