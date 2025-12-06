Fashion for Freedom Silent Auction Items

Jean jacket with hand painting.

Size XS.

Features a hand painted text in aluminum paint with text FREEDOM across the back and imagery from Citizen Raja – a young boy holding the sign “They tried to silence us but the world became our voice”. The text “White Silence is Violence” is appliquéd onto the back to remind my community that they need to speak up against the violence and genocide. It is not enough for our hearts to just be broken, we need to say and do more – this jacket is a message to all the white privileged people in my community – Not free until we are all free.