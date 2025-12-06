Fashion for Freedom Silent Auction Items

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Teal abaya dress.
Size Large.
A collective of handmade poppies stitched on the back and a thin layer of bleeding poppies inside. The back also features a collage of images from artists the Citizen Raja and Kandi. Alley Cat connects with children in Gaza to say we see you and will fight for you. We love you!
Starting bid
Olive green Abaya dress
Size XL
Hand painted lettering centering the word LOVE on the back, surrounded by a collage of art by local artists Caleb Wassell and Shahzaad Raja, whose work continues to center the current need to Stand for Pales ne in our Art and communities. “No Genocide” has the flavor of street art and collage, which I feel as the creator of this piece, speaks about the desire to find the connec on in our Voices.
Starting bid
Wool – Women’s Tan Patchwork Jacket
Size Small Feature art from street artist Shazaad Raja – Citizen Raja. Stitchwork done by Allison. This coat is classy and consistent.
Starting bid
Women’s Tan Trench.
Size small.
A lovely, classy long tan trench with the flag of Palestine stitched on the sleeves. Featuring a large image of a girl in a keffiyeh by the Citizen Raja on the back (@thecitizenraja). She is beauty – she is the resistance.
Starting bid
Blue Trench Coat
Size Large
Hand painted details highlighting the brilliant color and life in Congo. This jacket is brilliant in color and expressive with paint and lines depicting the urgency needed for collective Libera on. Despite its perceived appearance of poverty, in actuality it is very rich in natural resources (such as cobalt, coltan, gold, copper, diamonds). However, these resources are massively plundered and backed by Western countries, often for the benefit of foreign, multinational corporations and global economic powers.
Starting bid
Beautiful black coat with drama c collar and A-line skirt with gathered sleeve details.
Woman’s size Medium.
Image depicts a painting of a crying woman in a keffiyeh. Taking from Pablo Picasso’s monumental 1937 an-war painting, a stark black, white, and gray depiction of suffering and chaos. Created in the response to the bombing of the Basque town of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War, becoming a universal symbol of war’s horrors, and a powerful political statement. Gaza Guernica can be seen as One in the Same – a universal symbol of suffering.
Starting bid
Jean jacket with hand painting.
Size XS.
Features a hand painted text in aluminum paint with text FREEDOM across the back and imagery from Citizen Raja – a young boy holding the sign “They tried to silence us but the world became our voice”. The text “White Silence is Violence” is appliquéd onto the back to remind my community that they need to speak up against the violence and genocide. It is not enough for our hearts to just be broken, we need to say and do more – this jacket is a message to all the white privileged people in my community – Not free until we are all free.
Starting bid
Military Cargo Jacket
Size Medium Hand painted art by artist Kandi. Messaging – NOT FREE UNTIL WE ARE ALL FREE. SAVE GAZA.
Starting bid
Men’s black trench coat.
Size Large. Featuring the Citizen Raja’s (@thecitizenraja) print “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” and the print of the traditional keffiyeh. This jacket feels strong and rooted in the resistance. A hand painted red triangle is center in the back between the shoulder blades – Gaza forever, we will never forget!
Starting bid
“Land Back” Hand painted and stitched black hoodie. Oversized. Depicting a small, beautiful embroidered monarch butterfly on the front and a large hand painted monarch on the back with the words “Indigenous Land Back” – with stitching and loose threads. Created by artist Chanda, she stated she le the threads loose and long because in native indigenous traditions threads are le long because it is said it leaves space for one soul to be released.
Starting bid
Men’s Trench coat.
Size Large.
Hand painted – expressive imagery of Al-Aqsa Mosque. She is centered on our backs and hearts of our minds. Across the front is a beautiful hand painted Palestinian sunbird- a symbol of resilience, hope, and freedom. A small handmade watermelon patch to the side.
Starting bid
Fluffy white bomber jacket.
Size Small. Featuring Alley Cat as a proud member of the resistance. She is brave and bold and fun and here to keep shouting and singing Free Palestine! Let’s make art, lets show how to start a Revolution!
Starting bid
White Denim Jacket with stretch.
Size Large.
Hand stitched bubble lettering on the back featuring a large heart in the center. Created by Allison and Chanda. This coat is about the love and warmth we feel when we are surrounded with chosen family that stand in solidarity with Palestine, that speak truth, hold each other up and fight for Human Rights. We love you Gaza, you opened our hearts and our minds and taught us how to hold each other.
Starting bid
Jean jacket collage.
Size small.
This jacket features a collage stitched to the back of Alley Cat wearing a keffiyeh with the body of a painting created by Caleb Wassell – The Whole World Can’t Defeat It. Imagery of a Palestinian youth in the Gaza strip, December 2023. The expression of his words is poetic: “May God have mercy on our martyrs… We are heroes! We are Gaza! Where are you, O’ Arab countries? May Allah protect you, Gaza! You taught the whole world manhood! It’s this small, But the whole world can’t defeat it!”
Starting bid
Beautiful brown wool coat with soft faux fur collar and cuffs. Size 2x. Hand painted ethereal scene of Palestine on the back – inspired by Palestinian artist Silman Mansour’s painting “My Name is Palestine, and I will survive”, oil on canvas, 2016. This pain ng is oil on wool and similarly depicts a woman holding a tall Palestinian flag with an ethereal landscape depicting colors of hope and a dream where war has ended and Palestine will thrive. I call her Mother.
Starting bid
Black trench coat with hand stitching of lettering and patchwork. Size Large. This piece is a collaboration with artist Kandi from Alley Cat and Chanda. Your violence and silence are sucking the soul of humanity.
Starting bid
Beautiful long women’s trench coat in khaki.
Size 14.
Hand painted with words of love and GAZA in spray paint and organic drips that represent the life and blood that has been shed. We wear love on our heart, our sleeves, and back because we will never forget, and we keep moving forward.
Starting bid
Women’s Khaki Trench Coat.
Size 6 Petite. Hand painted on the front with expressive splatters and Free Gaza across the left torso. On the back is full color and direct message – ZIONISM IS RACISM IS FASCISM. We speak truth! Now is the time to be bold.
Starting bid
Men’s Khaki Trench Coat
Size XL (42 R)
Hand painted trench coat – colors inspired by the flag of Sudan symbolizing Arab unity. Painted in oil and latex expressively depicting the beauty of the land in greens and blues. Text reads in the back – ALL EYES ON SUDAN – this coat acknowledges the need for a collective consciousness of the oppressive powers that are ethnically cleansing indigeneity. The genocide in Sudan needs to be part of our narrative for collective Liberation. We need to know more, learn more so we can speak, act, and fight for the right of true collective Liberation. Free Sudan!
Starting bid
Cotton Shacket
Size XL
Designed by Chanda, this jacket is constructed with a vintage tapestry and detailed embroidery with rusted mirrors, inviting the wearer and observer to look within first.
As a collective, we need to check our own privilege and history before fighting violence with violence.
War is not the answer, the answer is within you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!