The New Life Center

Hosted by

The New Life Center

About this event

Fatherhood: Beyond the Frame - Documentary Premiere and Red Carpet Event

25 Middleton St

Nashville, TN 37210, USA

Early Bird Adult VIP Admission
$40
Available until May 11

Enjoy the full program with access to the red carpet (inluding light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments), the full uncut documentary viewing, and the panel discussion. (Regular Price $50)

Early Bird Adult General Admission
$15
Available until May 11

Enjoy the full uncut documentary viewing and the panel discussion. (Regular Price $25)

Children Ages 13–18 Admission
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to the red carpet, the full uncut documentary viewing, and the panel discussion.

Children 12 and Under Admission
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to the red carpet, the full uncut documentary viewing, and the panel discussion.

Add a donation for The New Life Center

$

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