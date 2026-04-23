Fatherhood: Beyond the Frame - Documentary Premiere and Red Carpet Event

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to the red carpet (inluding light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments), the full uncut documentary viewing, and the panel discussion. (Regular Price $50)
Enjoy the full uncut documentary viewing and the panel discussion. (Regular Price $25)
Enjoy the full program with access to the red carpet, the full uncut documentary viewing, and the panel discussion.
Enjoy the full program with access to the red carpet, the full uncut documentary viewing, and the panel discussion.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!