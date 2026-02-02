Hosted by

Alpha Foundation Inc

About this event

Felix Goodwin Scholarship Brunch

2950 N Camino Principal

Tucson, AZ 85715, USA

General Admission
$65

Adult

Table
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10

Student (w/ID)
$25

(w/ID)

children (under 13)
$15

(Under 13)

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

One table with seating for ten Full-page advertisement in the souvenir program (5” W X 8” H) Display of your large corporate banner Recognition as a Gold Sponsor at Event

Silver Sponsor
$850

One table with seating for ten Half-page advertisement in the souvenir program (5” W X 3.8” H) Display of your small corporate banner Recognition as a Silver Sponsor at Event

Table Patron
$750

One table with seating for ten Listing in souvenir program Display of your small corporate banner Brunch Program Advertisement

Full Page
$250

Full Page (11” X 8 “)

Half Page
$170

Half Page (5” X 3.8” )

Patro Listing
$20

Patron

Business Card
$50

Business CArd

Inside Front Cover (One Sponsor Only)
$400

Inside Front Cover (One Sponsor Only)

Inside Back Cover (One Sponsor Only)
$350

Inside Back Cover (One Sponsor Only)

Outside Back Cover (One Sponsor Only)
$375

Outside Back Cover (One Sponsor Only)

Donations
Pay what you can

Donations

Add a donation for Alpha Foundation Inc

$

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