Felix Goodwin Scholarship Brunch

About this event
Adult
Table of 10
(w/ID)
(Under 13)
One table with seating for ten Full-page advertisement in the souvenir program (5” W X 8” H) Display of your large corporate banner Recognition as a Gold Sponsor at Event
One table with seating for ten Half-page advertisement in the souvenir program (5” W X 3.8” H) Display of your small corporate banner Recognition as a Silver Sponsor at Event
One table with seating for ten Listing in souvenir program Display of your small corporate banner Brunch Program Advertisement
Full Page (11” X 8 “)
Half Page (5” X 3.8” )
Patron
Business CArd
Inside Front Cover (One Sponsor Only)
Inside Back Cover (One Sponsor Only)
Outside Back Cover (One Sponsor Only)
Donations
$
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