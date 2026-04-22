Fete de la Musique 2026

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Because Austin Angers Sister Cities puts all donation to work quickly, we do not offer refunds for ticketed events. Thank you for your understanding and support of Sister Cities!

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Because Austin Angers Sister Cities puts all donation to work quickly, we do not offer refunds for ticketed events. Thank you for your understanding and support of Sister Cities!

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