Fete de la Musique 2026

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Because Austin Angers Sister Cities puts all donation to work quickly, we do not offer refunds for ticketed events. Thank you for your understanding and support of Sister Cities!
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Because Austin Angers Sister Cities puts all donation to work quickly, we do not offer refunds for ticketed events. Thank you for your understanding and support of Sister Cities!
Youth (10 and younger)
Free
Youth 10 and younger are welcomed to join us free of charge with accompanying adult.
Youth 10 and younger are welcomed to join us free of charge with accompanying adult.
Add a donation for Austin Angers Sister Cities
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