Fete de la Musique 2026 Sponsorship

About this event
Includes: - 1 ticket - Mentioned in the Program (Small logo)
Includes: - 3 tickets - Individual call outs on social media, pre and post-event - Mentioned in the program (Medium logo)
Includes: - 5 tickets - Individual callouts on social media, 3 posts - Mentioned in the program (Large logo) - Address the attendees for 3 minutes and play video - One bottles of Loire Valley wine
Includes:
- 5 tickets
- Individual callouts on social media, 3 posts
- Special mentioned in the program (Large logo)
- Address the attendees for 3 minutes before a band and play video
- One bottles of Loire Valley wine
- Special acknowledgment in our 15th Anniversary Commemorative Book
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