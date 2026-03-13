Austin Angers Sister Cities

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Austin Angers Sister Cities

About this event

Fete de la Musique 2026 Sponsorship

La Fête item
La Fête
$100

Includes: - 1 ticket - Mentioned in the Program (Small logo)

La Mélodie item
La Mélodie
$250

Includes: - 3 tickets - Individual call outs on social media, pre and post-event - Mentioned in the program (Medium logo)

Le Maestro item
Le Maestro
$500

Includes: - 5 tickets - Individual callouts on social media, 3 posts - Mentioned in the program (Large logo) - Address the attendees for 3 minutes and play video - One bottles of Loire Valley wine

Le Virtuose item
Le Virtuose
$550

Includes:
- 5 tickets
- Individual callouts on social media, 3 posts
- Special mentioned in the program (Large logo)
- Address the attendees for 3 minutes before a band and play video

- One bottles of Loire Valley wine
- Special acknowledgment in our 15th Anniversary Commemorative Book

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!