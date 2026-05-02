Fete de la Musique 2026 - Vendors/Exposants

Vendor Responsibilities – Fête de la Musique 🎶 As a participating vendor, you agree to the following: Setup & Breakdown: -Arrive on time and complete setup by the designated start time. -Dismantle your booth and clean your area promptly at the end of the event. Booth Operation: -Operate your booth during the full duration of the event. -Ensure your space is clean, safe, and visually appealing. Fees & Registration: -Financial donation or in-kind in advance to secure your spot. -Display any permits or licenses required for your goods/services. Conduct & Safety: -Be respectful and courteous to attendees, organizers, and fellow vendors. -Follow all event guidelines and local health/safety regulations. Supplies & Equipment: -Bring your own tables, chairs, tents, power (if needed), and any other setup materials. -Secure your setup against wind or weather. Let’s make this a smooth and successful celebration for all!