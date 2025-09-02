Field Trip: Science Museum of Richmond- RSVP by 10/28

Please only select this ticket if your student would benefit from this and your family has a true need.



FaHa is proud to be able to provide $1 tickets, these are provided based self-assessed need.



Our trip begins at 10:30am with 30 minutes of touring the exhibits before we attend the Heart Dissection Demonstration at 11am (30 minutes). You are free to move about the museum after the demonstration. Tickets for this field trip ($15) include exhibits and the demonstration. You will need to purchase tickets for the Dome feature through the museum. The November Dome feature will not be released until mid-October. Each family may count one adult as an educator for a free admission. All children 3 and over must have a ticket.