Economic Empowerment Collaboration

Unit 108 Jacksonville, FL 32210, USA
1 left!
Small nonprofit and entrepreneur collaboration to build capacity and expand reach to increase financial education within our community. Includes up to 60 hours of facility usage for financial education, workforce readiness or academic enrichment initiatives. ($20/hr)
1 left!
Small nonprofit and entrepreneur collaboration to build capacity and expand reach to increase financial education within our community. Includes up to 20 hours of facility usage for financial education, workforce readiness or academic enrichment initiatives. ($25/hr)
1 left!
Small nonprofit and entrepreneur collaboration to build capacity and expand reach to increase financial education within our community. Includes up to 5 hours of facility usage for financial education, workforce readiness or academic enrichment initiatives. ($40/hr)
1 left!
Small nonprofit and entrepreneur collaboration to build capacity and expand reach to increase financial education within our community. Includes up to 1 hour of facility usage for financial education, workforce readiness or academic enrichment initiatives. ($50/hr)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!