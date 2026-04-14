Fine Arts Banquet

Enjoy a night of celebration as we recognize the hard work and dedication our Voyagers have put towards their extra curricular fine arts organizations.





Members of Orpheus, Zephyr, Choir and those a part of the Annie Jr production are invited.





Tickets include a delicious plate catered by The Adriatic Cafe, Awards, and a special presentation from Smart Families about the benefits of students investing their time and mental energy in the fine arts.





To ensure there is food for everyone, please note that the final day to purchase tickets for the banquet is Monday, May 4th.





Click the link below to submit photos of students during rehearsals, events, and concerts for our slide show. https://photos.app.goo.gl/9Hvh3hNfSE4rbzsG6