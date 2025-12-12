Haverford Hawks Ice Hockey Club Inc

Haverford Hawks Ice Hockey Club Inc

Finland Exchange Sponsorship

Platinum Hawk Sponsor
$10,000

-Top-tier exposure & exclusive experiences

-Logo featured prominently on: Team gear (warm-ups or travel shirts), Welcome banner at all events, Official program & flyers, Haverford Hawks website & social media


-Personal meet & greet with Finnish coaches and team

-Company name announced at home games/events

-Featured sponsor spotlight (interview or promo) on social media

-Custom framed team photo & thank you plaque

-VIP seating & recognition at closing dinner

Gold Helmet Sponsor
$5,000

-High visibility with team and fans

-Logo placement on: team apparel (secondary location), Event banner, Program & social media recognition

-Meet the Finnish coaches and players at one event

-Shout-out on team website and social media

-Recognition at opening and closing events

-Sponsor appreciation certificate & photo

Silver Stick Sponsor
$2,500

-Community-facing support with strong brand reach

-Logo on printed event materials

-Social media and website acknowledgment

-Signage at at least one hosted game or event

-Optional: Provide branded giveaways (stickers, bottle, etc.) -Sponsor recognition during team welcome

Bronze Puck Sponsor
$1,000

Great for local businesses and families.

-Name/logo in official program and event banner

-Group sponsor shout-out on social media

-Option to include business card or flyer in welcome kits

-Certificate of appreciation

Friend of the Finns
$500

Support the exchange and get recognized

-Name listed in program and on Hawks website

-Shout-out on social media

-Group thank-you email and photo from the team

Hawks Boost Sponsor
$100

Grassroots support for all fans and families

-Name listed in program under “Community Sponsors”

-Digital thank-you graphic to share on your own social media

-Proud supporter badge for display

Sponsor a Meal for the Team
$300

Name/logo posted at the meal site + social media shout-out

Gear Up a Finn!
$150

Help fund gear or apparel for a visiting player – receive a thank-you card from a Finnish player

Transportation Sponsor
Pay what you can

Help get our Finn Families to and from extra events safely (i.e. Pub Crawl, Flyers game, etc.)

