Haverford Hawks Ice Hockey Club Inc

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Sponsor the Finland Exchange

The Finland | USA Exchange is a cultural exchange program between two hockey programs: the Haverford Hawks and the Viikingit Club of Helsinki, Finland.While the program centers around two tournaments (one at the Skatium in even years, one in Helsinki in odd years), there are a number of other components that make it a true “cultural exchange.” Over the course of years, the players and families get to know each other very well as they learn about and experience each other's cultures. Many become like family and maintain the relationships and visits far after their program has ended.Below is a summary of various levels of support and associated benefits.Sponsorship levels range from $100 to $10,000, offering varying degrees of exposure and engagement with the team and community.Platinum Hawk Sponsors ($10,000) receive top-tier visibility, including logo placement on team gear, event banners, and social media, along with exclusive experiences like meet-and-greets and VIP seating.Gold Helmet Sponsors ($5,000) gain high visibility with logo placement on apparel and event materials, plus opportunities to meet coaches and players.Silver Stick Sponsors ($2,500) receive logo recognition on printed materials and social media, with options for branded giveaways.Bronze Puck Sponsors ($1,000) and Friends of the Finns ($500) enjoy recognition in programs and social media shout-outs, with lower financial commitments.Hawks Boost Sponsors ($100) provide grassroots support, receiving a digital thank-you graphic and a badge for display.Additional opportunities include sponsoring meals ($300), funding gear for players ($150), and transportation support ($50+) for families, enhancing community involvement.